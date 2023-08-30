Gabrielle Union and Tia Mowry’s dance skills have never been better.

Union, 50, took to TikTok on Tuesday, August 29, to show off her stellar choreography with BFF Mowry, 45. In the clip, the duo smiled for the camera while Mowry blew a kiss. They then stepped away and danced together, matching each other’s every move.

Union and Mowry swung their hips to the beat of Christina Aguilera’s “Come On Over.” At the end of the social media video, they leaned against each other and posed before excitedly clapping and celebrating their moves.

For the routine, both Union and Mowry went barefoot and opted for vibrant dresses and hoop earrings. Mowry slayed a ponytail that trailed down to her knees and Union looked gorgeous with loose curls.

“Established in 1997 South of France Edition #blackgirlstravel #wadeworldtour2023,” Union captioned the post, tagging Mowry.

The pals are vacationing in the South of France as part of Union’s ninth wedding anniversary celebration with Dwyane Wade. The couple has shared multiple snaps throughout the trip, including romantic boat rides, sweet moments with daughter Kaavia, 4, festive dinners and more. (Along with Kaavia, Wade, 41, also shares son Zaire, 21, and daughter Zaya, 16, with ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches and son Xavier, 9, with Aja Metoyer.)

Union and Mowry have been friends for decades. They met in 1997 when Union played a recurring character on Mowry’s show Sister, Sister — which also starred Tia’s twin, Tamera Mowry — and have remained close ever since. The besties have even set up playdates for their daughters.

Just like their moms, Kaavia and Tia’s daughter, Cario, 5, are “best buddies.” In 2021, Tia opened up to Us Weekly about the little ones’ close bond.

“Gab and I always say seeing them together brings us so much joy,” she said at the time. “And the joy that I’m talking about is this beautiful Black girl magic. [Their friendship] is about inspiring and it’s about building at such a young age.”

Related: Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s Family Album: Birthday Parties, Pride Parades ... A blended family at its finest! Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade love spending time with their big brood. Prior to the couple’s 2014 wedding in Miami, the former NBA player welcomed son Zaire and daughter Zaya with his then-wife, Siohvaugn Funches, in 2002 and 2007, respectively, followed by son Xavier with Aja Metoyer in 2013. […]

When asked what she and Union do while their kids are bonding, Tia answered with a laugh. “Girl, we drink wine!” she teased. “We just sit back, we drink wine, we talk about motherhood, we talk about life.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Tia gushed about Union, adding, “She’s such an incredible, inspiring person. She’s such a wonderful mom, she’s a hard worker and she has a beautiful heart.”

That same year, Union took to Instagram to share the sweet moment her daughter met Tia’s. “The playdate we’ve all been waiting for … When @kaaviajames met Cairo!!! Bringing the girls together was magic and pure sweetness and comedy!” she captioned a video of the girls driving a toy car.