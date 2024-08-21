Gabrielle Union showed off her curves in a sultry bikini on vacation.

Union, 51, got cheeky in a lavender bikini while enjoying a beachy getaway with husband Dwyane Wade and more friends on Tuesday, August 20. In a series of snaps she shared via Instagram, Union posed in a two-piece featuring a textured bandeau top complete with a sweetheart neckline and high-cut thong bottoms.

In one snap, Union leaned forward and gave Wade, 42, a kiss as her brunette curls cascaded down her back. Wade, for his part, opted for a navy blue shirt, black shorts and an azure baseball cap. Union also turned and gave the camera a pout while playing with her locks.

“Head in the clouds and i love it,” Union captioned the post.

Related: See the Sexiest Celebrity Bikini Moments of 2024 From itty-bitty bottoms to designer tops, stars can’t stop showing off their curves in bikinis. Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber kicked off 2024 with sizzling snaps from their tropical getaway together, proving that even in January they can pull off a two-piece. Jenner, for her part, got cheeky in a ruffled set featuring a triangle […]

Celebrity friends and fans were quick to praise Union in the comments section. Makeup artist Joanna Simkin dropped multiple heart emojis while Emma Thynn, who was vacationing with Union, gushed, “Ahhh love this ❤️❤️❤️.” Robin Thede quipped, “Please tell me you’ve played ‘one margarita’ at least twice 😂,” as more followers complimented Union’s figure.

This isn’t the first sexy bikini snap Union has shared this summer. Earlier this month, Union turned up the heat in an orange swimsuit while enjoying a boat ride. Her bikini featured a strapless top and cheeky bottoms. Union elevated her look with a straw cowgirl hat and brown oversized sunglasses.

Related: Gabrielle Union's Glorious Fashion Evolution: Photos Gabrielle Union is not only a beloved movie star, but a celebrated style icon. Through the years, the actress has dazzled Us with her fashion on and off the red carpet. The Nebraska native first emerged onto the scene in the ’90s, starring in several classics like Bring It On, She’s All That and 10 […]

In June, Union frolicked across a beach while rocking a brown and white patterned design featuring a halter top and string bottoms. At the time, Union went makeup-free and beamed for the camera. She accessorized with black shades on her forehead.

That same month, the actress stunned in a blue and white striped triangle halter top and matching bottoms. She teamed her swimwear with a straw visor.