Gabrielle Union has given the term “look of the day” a whole new meaning. The actress stepped out in two different trendy ensembles while doing press in New York City on Tuesday, June 13.

The 50-year-old Bring It On star was first spotted in Midtown, rocking a gray monochrome outfit. The getup included a long double-breasted coat atop a plunging gray sweater. Union teamed the pieces with a coordinating gray miniskirt. The Being Mary Jane alum finished the look with a massive pendant necklace and soft glam.

Monochrome dressing saw a major resurgence in January 2021 after Vice President Kamala Harris, First Lady Jill Biden and former First Lady Michelle Obama all wore garbs that consisted of one color at President Joe Biden and Harris’ inauguration. The trend has maintained momentum, with fashion houses including Max Mara, Stella McCartney, Elie Saab and more showcasing new uni-hue designs on their spring/summer 2023 runways.

Later on Tuesday, Union proved that she’s a style maven when she stepped out in a hot pink ensemble, nailing the Barbiecore aesthetic. The Truth Be Told star was a vibrant sight as she was photographed out and about in the Big Apple in a tailored fuchsia jacket styled with a rosy mini dress.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

While being pretty in pink has long been a go-to vibe, fashionistas have Valentino to thank for the heightened love of the flirty hue. In March 2022, Pier Paolo Piccioli unveiled the fall 2022 Valentino collection at Paris Fashion Week that consisted of only pink and black pieces.

“I was fascinated by the idea of having this moment of reflection and digging deeper,” he told Vogue in an interview that same month, adding that the shade is meant to “intensify the senses.”

Furthermore, the highly-anticipated release of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, has Us swooning over the shade more than ever. (Sarah Greenwood, who worked as a production designer for the film — which debuts on July 21 — revealed during a recent interview with Architectural Digest that the set required so much pink paint, causing an “international” shortage.)

Union’s timely fashion statements come as no surprise. The Nebraska native always blesses Us with stellar style moments.

Last month, she turned up the heat at the Met Gala, which honored the life and career of late designer Karl Lagerfeld, wearing a fiery red look from Prada. Her look included a long crocodile-embossed coat and a floor-length gown that was equipped with a cascading train.