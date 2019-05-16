If you’ve been looking at the calendar and wondering what you are going to wear to any late-spring and summer weddings or other formal functions, Gal Meets Glam’s Julia Engel and Stitch Fix are here with a line of dresses and jumpsuits that will get you from Memorial Day to Labor Day and beyond. And, lucky for Us, Engel is spilling exactly when and wear she’d wear the versatile one-pieces.

For the uninitiated, Stitch Fix is an online personal styling service that delivers a selection of clothing items straight to customers’ doorstep so they can try before they buy. Members then keep what they like and send back what they don’t. As the blogger behind Gal Meets Glam, Engel has over one million Instagram followers — in addition to her super successful website and dress collection — and she’s been working with Stitch Fix for almost a year now.

Gwyneth Paltrow Models the First Goop G. Label Swimwear Collection for Summer 2019

In the wake of her OG dress-only collab, she is back for spring-summer 2019 with a collection of eight prettily printed and colored frocks (her speciality!) *and* jumpsuits (a new category) that stay true to her romantic, feminine aesthetic.

“We created the Gal Meets Glam Collection because I saw a void for classic, sophisticated dresses that make women feel more confident. Wearing a dress from our line isn’t just about the fabric or silhouette, it’s about the feeling you get when you wear one,” Engel tells Us. “From the moment you slip it on, style and sophistication become effortless. Making sure that our customers feel this way in any of our styles will always be our number one priority.”

Betsey Johnson Just Recreated Some of Her Spring-Summer 1997 Runway Looks for Urban Outfitters

She appreciates the Stitch Fix model because it takes the guesswork out of shopping and styling, while still allowing customers to look and feel their best.

“A lot of people are completely overwhelmed by the idea of shopping, but they still want to find something they love and feel amazing in,” she says. “We wanted to be able to create something uniquely special for the Stitch Fix client that introduces them to the brand and speaks to who we are. Additionally, fit and feel of the fabric are so important to the Stitch Fix client which presents a great opportunity for us.”

When it comes to fit, feel and fabric, Engel made sure there are plenty of options in her new collection. Dresses come in mini, midi and maxi lengths with both short-sleeve and sleeveless options. There are one-shoulder and spaghetti-strap jumpsuits, and the ethereal color palette ranges from printed pastels (think: rose and lilac florals and mint ginghams) to muted solids (powder blue and teal). Oh, and then there are all the sweet details like flounce hems, ruffled necklines, tie waists and more.

MAC Cosmetics Teamed up With Disney on an ‘Aladdin’ Makeup Collection to Grant All Our Beauty Wishes

If you are trying to decide between a dress or jumpsuit for your next formal function, Engel says you can’t go wrong with either. “They are absolutely interchangeable,” she tells Us of the two styles. “The idea to expand the Gal Meets Glam Collection from just dresses to also jumpsuits stemmed from this idea.”

So, what would her ultimate summer wedding look entail?

“I would wear the Sophie wrap dress [above], which comes in a beautiful lavender or pink floral,” she shares. “It’s both comfortable, flattering and feels amazing on — perfect for an evening of dancing. I would style with some raffia or woven heeled sandals and subtle drop earrings in a contrasting color.”

To sign up for Stitch Fix and request one of the Gal Meets Glam styles be added to your box, visit StitchFix.com.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!