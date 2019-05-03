Who doesn’t want to feel like a Queen of Dragons? Thanks to celebrity stylist Justine Marjan, you can now get Kkhaleesi-level braids in just minutes!

The Kardashian-favorite hairstylist stopped by the UsWeekly offices to show Us exactly how to create an epic braid on Us Weekly’s deputy beauty and style director Beth Shapouri, complete with three french braids and one long fishtail. It’s exactly the beauty boost you need to slam through a killer workout or slay on a girl’s night out.

So how exactly do you get this Game of Thrones-inspired hairstyle?

Start by prepping strands with GHD’s Glide brush to make sure everything is smooth and tangle-free. Once that’s done, separate the hair in three sections and start braiding. Doing a reverse french braid, work on each section and clip to hold in place at the neck. Not exactly sure how to do a reverse French? Don’t Worry! Marjan breaks it down and shows you how to master it.

Once all three sections are french-braided, it’s time to do the fishtail. Splitting the center piece apart, you’re going to take a small piece of hair on the outside and cross it into the inside and repeat on the other side. We know it sounds confusing, but once again the hair guru breaks it down to make it super easy for everyone to understand.

To amp up the look, leave a about an inch of the ends out before securing the plaits. This leaves you room to pull it apart (just a little!) to loosen it up, a move also known as pancaking. Continue to pull apart throughout the entire style to achieve that cool carefree vibe we all crave.

From there, you can leave it in the back or move it to the front using bobby pins to tightly push the fishtail forward to lay over one of your shoulders.

Finish it off with a some hairspray and toothbrush to tame flyways. And viola! You’re all set to take over the iron throne.

