We are all about that hair — and makeup too! Here at Stylish, we’ve never seen a hairstyle or makeup trend we couldn’t talk about for days on end, so we started a podcast to dish on all the latest beauty news — from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity hair and makeup gurus’ dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly executive editor of beauty and style Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what’s new in hair, makeup and style in our Get Tressed With Us podcast. Listen above!

This week, Gwen and Us Weekly deputy beauty and style director Beth Shapouri and senior reporter Travis Cronin welcomed celebrity hair guru Christian Wood (the mane man behind Sophie Turner and Rosie Huntington-Whitely to name a few) to talk about his Met Gala 2019 red carpet styling secrets. He shared his inspiration for Turner’s wild hairdo (learn what actual rock star it was a nod to!) and the surprising way he sculpted her wet-look style using Wella oils and the GHD Curve Soft Curl Tong. Oh, and he shared his mind-blowing trick for washing out the glitter without a trace with one shampoo! If you’re into bling-y hair, you’re going to want to listen this episode!

For more of the week’s hair news — including an exhaustive breakdown on all of the hottest looks on the Met Gala 2019 red carpet, as well as a few misses — make sure to listen to the full podcast above and subscribe!

