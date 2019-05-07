The 2019 Met Gala afterparty lasted until the wee hours of the morning, which is always the sign of a good time — just ask Kim Kardashian and Kanye West!

The couple arrived at Up&Down in New York City at 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 7, after attending the annual fashion event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 38, channeled her style icon Cher with a silver wig and a plunging neon-blue dress, while the rapper, 41, kept it casual in a navy bomber jacket with matching pants.

“Kim spent most of the night laughing with La La Anthony,” an eyewitness tells Us Weekly exclusively.

When the DJ played West and Jay-Z’s 2011 single “N–gas in Paris,” Kardashian “stood up and sat on the top of her table … bouncing and flipping her sequin wig hair,” according to the onlooker. “Kanye stood up next to her near the end of the song and swayed along while looking at the floor.”

Bella Hadid was into the track too, “rapping every word and dancing,” the eyewitness adds. The model, 22, arrived at the nightclub shortly before her sister, Gigi Hadid, Kardashian’s sister Kendall Jenner and their friend Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) rolled up in a large, two-decker bus.

“Bella was dancing when the girls walked up and twerked on Hailey and Kendall,” the eyewitness tells Us.

Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, pulled up to the party at 2 a.m. After saying hello to Kylie’s family, the “Sicko Mode” MC, 28, started “jumping on couches and turning up with his friends while taking pictures,” according to the onlooker. Meanwhile, the Kylie Cosmetics CEO, 21, danced with Kendall, 23, to rapper Blueface’s smash “Thotiana” before Candice Swanepoel and Jourdan Dunn joined them.

When Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline” came on, Kardashian and Kendall “stood up and belted out the song,” the eyewitness tells Us. Later on, Gigi, 24, snapped a photo of Kylie and Scott with a disposable camera. And when Bieber, 22, sang along to Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ hit “Old Town Road,” everyone around her “was impressed she knew every word,” the onlooker says.

Kardashian and West left the bash at 2:20 a.m., followed by Kendall, Gigi and Bieber. Ten minutes later, Kylie and Scott made their way toward the exit after “dancing to ‘Sicko Mode’ and kissing each other in the VIP area.”

Michael B. Jordan and his Black Panther costars Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira, for their part, kept the party going at their table with Janelle Monáe and Lena Waithe. “The squad were all dancing and body-rolling to Beyoncé’s ‘Party,’” the eyewitness tells Us.

Jordan, 32, Nyong’o, 36, and Gurira, 41, ended up staying until almost 4 a.m. and dancing to reggae music.

The other guests in attendance at the afterparty included Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, Natasha Lyonne and Fred Armisen, Trevor Noah, Jared Leto, Luka Sabbat, Serena Williams (who snacked on McDonald’s fries and sipped champagne) and Bieber’s dad, Stephen Baldwin.

