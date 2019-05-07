Inside fashion’s biggest night! After the celebrities made their way down the pink carpet at the 2019 Met Gala on Monday, May 6, their first stop was the star-studded cocktail party.

Kris Jenner was the first of the Kardashian-Jenner family to arrive on Monday, but she made sure to wait for her daughters with her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, before heading inside the event. While waiting for the girls, Kris interacted with Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus, an onlooker told Us Weekly exclusively.

“Liam kissed Kris on the cheek,” the onlooker said, noting that Gamble and the actor chatted while Cyrus did an interview with Vogue. “They seem very comfortable with each other.”

According to an onlooker, the manager looked like a “proud mom” when Kim Kardashian and Kanye West showed up.

“Kris said out loud, ‘There she is,’” the onlooker told Us of Kardashian’s arrival. “Kris’ face lit up with a big smile and she reached for her cell phone.”

Kylie and Kendall Jenner were the next to arrive, along with the makeup mogul’s boyfriend, Travis Scott.

The onlooker told Us that the 21-year-old reality star ran up to her mother in disbelief after seeing Kris’ blonde wig.

“‘Oh My God, Mom! Is that you?! I love it,” Kylie said to Kris, who previously revealed on the carpet that her youngest daughter was the one to suggest the wig for the evening.

The onlooker added that Kris “looked really happy” to have her family with her at the event.

Katy Perry, who dressed as a chandelier for the first half of the evening, arrived at the benefit without her fiancé, Orlando Bloom. Shortly after her grand entrance, the pop star declared that she was “retiring the word lit tonight,” per the onlooker.

Nicki Minaj, meanwhile, was the final celebrity to walk the carpet on Monday.

Scroll through for all the must-see photos you didn’t see from the Met Gala: