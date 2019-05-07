Talk about iconic. Alex Rodriguez recruited fiancée Jennifer Lopez for a noteworthy selfie inside the 2019 Met Gala on Monday, May 6, with fellow Hollywood power couple — Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Anna Wintour, famed Vogue editor and Met Gala host, placed a ban in 2015 that prohibited the event’s guests from taking pictures inside the highly exclusive affair at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. But this didn’t stop the 43-year-old former baseballer from getting a picture with Lopez, Kardashian and West.

Rodriguez shared an Instagram picture of the group inside the venue, writing about how he “had to take a selfie with @kimkardashian and Kanye! @jlo.”

Fortunately for Rodriguez, he wasn’t the only A-List attendee breaking Wintour’s rule. Riverdale costars Lili Reinhart and Madelaine Petsch posed for a selfie together, which was shared to Petsch’s Instagram Story. Rita Ora was guilty of sharing multiple snaps to her Instagram Story as well, including pictures of her with fellow singers Charli XCX and Robyn.

Trevor Noah, Kylie Jenner, Ava DuVernay and Joe Jonas were among many other stars in attendance who couldn’t resist sneaking pictures despite Wintour’s rule.

Before the excitement inside the Met commenced, Rodriguez and Lopez hit the Met Gala’s pink carpet together. The New York Yankees alum brought his A-game, wearing a lilac colored tuxedo jacket and a Harry Winston timepiece. The “Medicine” singer, for her part, stood out in a glitzy, fringe Versace number that was paired with Harry Winston jewels.

The Met Gala is an important occasion for the couple, who got engaged in the Bahamas in March. Lopez and Rodriguez made their red carpet debut at the annual fashion event in 2017. At the time, the Second Act actress wore an exquisite cape gown by Valentino that was paired with Harry Winston earrings and a clutch from Judith Leiber Couture. A-Rod accompanied his now- fiancée, wearing a dapper tuxedo from Tom Ford.