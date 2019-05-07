Be our guest! Katy Perry dressed as a chandelier at the 2019 Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6 — and Twitter cannot stop comparing the pop star to Lumière from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.

“Katy Perry coming for Lumière’s job. #MetGala,” one person tweeted.

A second Twitter user joked, “Lumière has arrived 🌹👑🔥 @katyperry #MetGala #MetGala2019.”

“Before there was Sia, there was Lumière!! #KatyPerry,” a third person quipped.

Perry, 34, stayed in character as she made her way down the pink carpet on Monday, holding up her arms like a light fixture. The “Dark House” songstress teased her sparkly outfit by sharing a photo of her shoes on Monday via Instagram.

“First we set the table, and then we dine 💎✨🍔 @moschino #MetGala2019,” she captioned the snap.

Other social media users compared Perry’s look to her 2010 Met Gala light-up dress.

“Katy Perry’s #metgala glow up (2010-2019),” one person tweeted alongside images of both gowns.

The Grammy nominee attended fashion’s biggest night sans her fiancé, Orlando Bloom. The actor popped the question on Valentine’s Day with a pink flower-shaped ring. While Bloom may have opted not to go to the Met Gala, Perry opened up exclusively to Us Weekly last month about the couple’s “family nights.”

“So, it’s like cuddling up with the kids, and we usually watch Idol on Sunday night and have dinner, and we’ll have takeout or what have you,” she gushed. “So we went to Crossroads [Kitchen in L.A.] last night and had Impossible Burgers. … There were 20 of us!”

