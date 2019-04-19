We are all about that hair — and makeup too! Here at Stylish, we’ve never seen a hairstyle or makeup trend we couldn’t talk about for days on end, so we started a podcast to dish on all the latest beauty news — from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity hair and makeup gurus’ dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly executive editor of beauty and style Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what’s new in hair, makeup and style in our Get Tressed With Us podcast. Listen above!

This week, Gwen and Us Weekly deputy beauty and style director Beth Shapouri welcomed celebrity hair pro Danielle Priano (the mane woman behind Stella Maxwell, Jasmine Tookes, Candace Swanepoel and basically every Victoria’s Secret model) to talk about her styling secrets. Priano is Hollywood’s go-to gal for sexy hair and she also just launched her very own line of brushes, combs and accessories called PSxDanielle — you’ll never guess who inspired her to create hairbands!

Priano was just at Coachella, tending to the tresses of Maxwell, Gigi Hadid and Maya Henry, and has a thing or two to say about the wild style on display at music festivals, so if you’re heading to weekend two, you’ll want to listen up! Oh, and she also spilled her surprising secret for creating the believable, I-just-had-a-quick-romp bombshell waves and braids that Maxwell wore to a Coachella bash. (It has to do with how you wrap hair around a styling iron, and Priano doesn’t use an ordinary curling wand — listen to the episode for all the details!)

For more of the week’s hair news — including exactly what Priano used to adorn Henry’s electric blue braid and why she prefers using Glam Seamless extensions to add length to locks a la Maxwell’s mermaid waves — make sure to listen to the full podcast above and subscribe!

