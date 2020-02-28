We are all about that hair — and makeup too! Here at Stylish, we’ve never seen a hairstyle or makeup trend we couldn’t talk about for days on end, so we started a podcast to dish on all the latest beauty news — from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity hair and makeup gurus’ dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly executive editor of beauty and style Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what’s new in hair, makeup and style in our Get Tressed With Us podcast. Listen above!

This week, Gwen and senior reporter Travis Cronin welcomed wellness expert Naomi Whittel to give Us the scoop on her new book High Fiber Keto. The tome dives deep into how anyone can maximize the benefits of the Keto Diet by focusing on fiber-rich foods to reset their metabolism, balance the hormones that can slow as you age and, yes, lose weight! In fact, Whittel’s plan is clinically proven to help you shed pounds and feel your best in just 22 days — basically three weeks!

Whittel, who founded the supplement brand Researvage, is no stranger to feeling — and looking — your absolute best. Her first book, Glow 15, focused on adding good fats to your diet to reveal glowing skin, brighter eyes and improved sleep. She pioneered the use of edible collagen and has long encouraged women to add adoptogens like ashwagandha into their morning smoothie to help soothe the spirits. Watch her make a weight loss, skin-loving smoothie with Us here!

While the Keto Diet gained fame thanks to celebrities who swear by it, including Halle Berry, Vanessa Hudgens, as well as Jenna Jameson, who has documented her keto journey in pics, and, of course, Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino, Whittel’s plan uses fiber-heavy foods to hack the results, leading to visible weight-loss in just 22 days. Some of the foods Whittel swears by? Artichoke leaves, cruciferous vegetables such as cauliflower and loads of olive oil. And for glowing skin, she suggests eating avocado. You’ll never believe how much of the super fruit she eats — listen to the episode and get the scoop!

For more of the week’s beauty and style news — including the details on autophogy, a cutting edge science that helps your body and skin stay younger — make sure to listen to the full podcast above and subscribe!