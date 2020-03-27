We are all about that hair — and makeup too! Here at Stylish, we’ve never seen a hairstyle or makeup trend we couldn’t talk about for days on end, so we started a podcast to dish on all the latest beauty news — from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity hair and makeup gurus’ dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly executive editor of beauty and style Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what’s new in hair, makeup and style in our Get Tressed With Us podcast. Listen above!

This week, Gwen and senior reporter Travis Cronin welcomed mega-influencer and YouTube makeup pro Nikita Dragun to spill the details on her new Nikita Unfiltered series for Snapchat and dish some beauty secrets while on the line! The transgender model, who just happens to have six million followers on Instagram and often shares Kylie Jenner’s glam squad, filled Us in on the process of making the show, which follows her in her dating pursuits, giving fans an inside look into Dragun’s intimate life.

The 24-year old beauty mogul (her line Dragun Beauty just had its first birthday — holla!) tells Us her number one tip for a date night and it includes lush lashes! Listen to the episode to hear her tell Us her secret trick for getting a perfect flirty fringe every time!

We couldn’t chat with the Belgian-born beauty without diving deep into her wig collection and how she chooses one for each situation. You will never believe how many wigs the self-named ‘Mother of Draguns’ has in her wig closet — check out the podcast and get the scoop!

Dragun also shares the wild behind-the-scenes action that happens before major red carpet appearances. She recounts what it was like to prep for the 2020 Grammy Awards and our minds were blown when we learned how far in advance she found out she was going and also the hours it took to hit the carpet in full glam that would last the entire night! Whether you’re a fan of Nikita Dragun or just an awards season junkie (#justlikeus!) you are not going to want to miss this episode!

