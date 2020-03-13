We are all about that hair — and makeup too! Here at Stylish, we’ve never seen a hairstyle or makeup trend we couldn’t talk about for days on end, so we started a podcast to dish on all the latest beauty news ‹ from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity hair and makeup gurus’ dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly executive editor of beauty and style Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what’s new in hair, makeup and style in our Get Tressed With Us podcast. Listen above!

This week, Gwen and senior reporter Travis Cronin welcomed luxury style influencer Tina Craig to give Us the skinny on her brand new skincare brand U Beauty. Tina is no stranger to all things style and beauty; she founded the blog BagSnob and has tested every product under the sun. Fun fact: she also served as one of Us Weekly’s finest, as a judge on our Fashion Police squad!

Craig branched out into beauty because she was tired of using an extensive multi-step skincare product routine (um, hello K-beauty and your 14 steps!) and actually learned that ‘cosmetic confusion’ is real — irritation, redness, scaly skin, you name it! Listen to the episode and hear how using too much skincare may not be a great thing! U Beauty was born out of her desire to find one truly efficacious product that does it all. She sought out a chemist to create her Resurfacing Compound, and launched it earlier this year. The product contains really cool smart-technology — proprietary “SIREN Capsules” target damage-causing free radicals, yet avoid healthy skin cells. The result is skin that is smooth and glowing, with diminished lines and pore size. You’ve got to hear Craig tell Us exactly how it works, so listen to the episode to the end!

As one of the fashion industry’s insiders, Craig has been sneaking samples of the product to her celebrity, model and influencer friends since before it was even in final packaging. Now, Hollywood’s elite, including Nicky Hilton, swear by the serum. The product starts at $88 for 15 ml, but Us Weekly readers and Get Tressed With Us listeners can click here to get a free 3-6 day trial! Now, that may not sound like a lot, but studies on the product show that you may see a difference in the clarity of your skin in just a few days, so why not give it a shot?

