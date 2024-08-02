Gigi Hadid Shows Off Her Curves in Edgy Itty-Bitty Marc Jacobs Bikini

Gigi Hadid is in her grunge era.

Hadid, 29, showed off her curves in a sultry bikini while posing for a Dilara x Heaven by Marc Jacobs campaign on Thursday, August 1. Her bikini featured a black triangle halter top finished with close pin details. She paired the top with matching string bottoms and a thick leather belt featuring silver chains.

Hadid completed her look with a gold lock necklace and a silver key set on a chrome chain.

For glam, Hadid donned an edgy beat including thick black eyeliner, rosy cheeks and pink lips. Her blonde hair was crimped and styled in choppy bangs.

In a separate shot, the supermodel paired the bikini with a leather jacket and lace-up pants complete with lots of buckles.

Elsewhere in the photo shoot, Hadid rocked a pink corset featuring angels and ghosts on it, as well as a low-waisted pleated skirt, sheer stockings and platform leather boots.

Hadid also stunned in a cherry red corset top, cheeky underwear and black boots.

Perhaps her most trendy look was a girly and grunge A-line black dress. The piece featured a scoop neck, which Hadid pulled lower to expose her cleavage, puffy sleeves finished with a lace trim, a fitted corset top and a pleated bubble skirt finished with a white lace trim. Hadid completed her getup with fishnet tights.

This isn’t the first time Hadid has posed in a sexy bikini. In June, she showed off her figure via Instagram while rocking a floral swimsuit featuring a balconette top, thin black straps, a checkered print and yellow daisies. Hadid elevated the piece with denim shorts, a charm necklace and a baseball cap.

She also shared a photo of daughter Khai, 3, whom she coparents with ex Zayn Malik, rocking a floral swimsuit while running on the beach.

“Been summering!” she captioned the post.