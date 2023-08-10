Gina Kirschenheiter is reflecting on her personal growth after her Real Housewives of Orange County costar Shannon Beador poked fun at a look from a “dark” time in Kirschenheiter’s life.

During the Wednesday, August 9, episode of RHOC, Shannon, 59, dressed up as Gina, 39, for the cast’s “You Do Me, and I Do Me” party hosted by Tamra Judge. Tamra asked the women to come disguised as one of their costars, so Shannon arrived at the soirée wearing a sparkly purple mini dress and a blonde wig that was styled in crimps — appearing to take inspiration from the ensemble Gina wore to the season 13 reunion in December 2018. Shannon even scattered random tape-ins throughout the wig, seemingly referencing Gina’s previous admission that her hair during her first few RHOC seasons didn’t look the best. (At the time, Gina was in the middle of an intense divorce from then-husband Matthew Kirschenheiter.)

Shannon gushed over the costume via Instagram ahead of Wednesday’s episode, writing, “Hope you enjoy my IMMATATION of Gina on tonight’s #RHOC.” (Shannon purposely wrote the word incorrectly after Gina recently accused her of copying her style and spelled imitation wrong.)

While Gina laughed off Shannon’s look during the episode, she later took to Instagram to share that the outfit brought back “scary” memories.

“This is me,” Gina wrote alongside a photo of Shannon’s outfit and a throwback photo of herself. “This is me at a time that was dark. That was scary. The pain in my life at that time was real and the way I looked was a reflection of that time.”

She continued: “To anyone out there that is struggling to keep themselves and their children afloat and can’t seem to find time for a blowout … don’t feel bad about that! You are doing the best you can! Remember there is light at the end of the darkness! You will get there … and when you do, remember there will always be people that try and bring you back there to remind you of your worst times, your darkest days … keep it in perspective.”

Gina suggested that hate often comes from “people who are in more pain than you are,” adding, “Try and empathize but don’t allow yourself to become someone else’s doormat. Reclaim these moments. Don’t let anyone take them from you.”

She concluded by praising herself as a “f—king warrior” that “went through the worst of the worst.”

“I look back at these photos and I’m proud of myself. I’m proud of how far I have come. I am proud that I have found happiness, that my children are thriving and my family is fully intact. Thank you so much to everyone who supports me and champions my successes instead of reminding me of my painful past and missteps. I am so thankful to be where I am today and wish nothing but the same for those still struggling!!! Love you all!!!” she added.

Gina doubled down via her Instagram Story and tagged Shannon. “I’ve definitely gone through hard times in my life … so great that you’re always there to remind me of them! That’s just the kind of person you are,” Gina wrote.

Shannon reposted the message via her own Instagram Story, saying, “I didn’t know bad extensions, bad hair and bad wardrobe were ‘hard times.’”

The TV personalities haven’t been on the best terms since Gina threw shade at Shannon during a July 20 episode of the “Viall Files” podcast.

“I trust Emily [Simpson] the most and I trust Shannon [Beador] the least, 100 percent,” Gina said of her costars. “She has never been someone I could trust or been particularly kind to me. It just is what it is.”