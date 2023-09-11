Gisele Bündchen made a statement without pants during New York Fashion Week.

The 43-year-old supermodel attended the Frame dinner in the Big Apple on Saturday, September 9, wearing nothing but an oversized jean jacket from the luxury denim label. Bündchen turned the outerwear into a mini dress, sporting the piece buttoned up. The jacket stopped high above Bündchen’s knees, nearly causing a wardrobe malfunction if she were to bend over.

In addition to taking a fashion risk that paid off, Bündchen revived a retro trend: clogs. She finalized her outfit with a closed-toe heeled pair that featured black leather uppers, a strap at the ankle and a chunky block heel.

For glam, Bündchen played it cool, opting for a fresh-faced that appeared to be lightly touched with a cheek tint and pink gloss. She wore her honey blonde mane down in loose curls.

Her NYFW outing wasn’t the first time in recent weeks that Bündchen was caught pantsless. Earlier this month, Bündchen took to Instagram to unveil her Elle France “Special Model” cover. On the front page, she wore a gray sweater teamed with matching knit underwear and slouchy boots from Loewe. Inside the magazine, she modeled a brown leather coat with nothing underneath.

Ahead of her latest modeling gig, Bündchen told Vogue Brazil in August that she would be focusing on “my children, my health and my projects and dreams” following her divorce from Tom Brady in October 2022.

When it comes to her post-split mindset, Bündchen said there are three “fundamental” things that help her feel good: “Eating healthy, exercising daily, and taking time to rest your mind and body.”

Despite her divorce, Bündchen still has a positive outlook. “Maturity has brought me a better acceptance and understanding of myself,” she told the publication. “Today, I understand that health is my greatest wealth, essential for me to have a happy life and energy to fulfill my dreams.”

Bündchen and Brady, 46, were married for more than a decade before announcing their split last year. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together,” Brady wrote via Instagram at the time. “We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

The exes share son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10. Brady is also the father of son Jack, 15, whom he shares with Bridget Moynahan.