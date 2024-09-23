Gisele Bündchen knows how to slay trends every season.

Bündchen, 44, took to Instagram on Sunday, September 22, to show off her bikini body in a cheetah print bikini. Her swimsuit featured a scoop neck top equipped with spaghetti straps and triangle cups. Bündchen paired the top with low-waisted bottoms finished with tied sides.

In the mirror selfie, Bündchen posed barefoot on a porch in front of a hammock. The model went makeup-free in the snap, showing off her glowy complexion. Bündchen’s blonde hair was parted down the middle and styled in beachy waves.

Bündchen rocked another bikini in the social media post, while lounging on a steep sand dune. She gazed into the water while rocking a red wine-colored triangle top and string bottoms.

Related: See the Sexiest Celebrity Bikini Moments of 2024 From itty-bitty bottoms to designer tops, stars can’t stop showing off their curves in bikinis. Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber kicked off 2024 with sizzling snaps from their tropical getaway together, proving that even in January they can pull off a two-piece. Jenner, for her part, got cheeky in a ruffled set featuring a triangle […]

Elsewhere in the social media post, Bündchen shared more moments from her summer, including snaps of her riding a horse, paddleboarding and enjoying good meals.

Bündchen also shared an adorable pic of her hugging daughter Vivian, 11, whom she shares with ex Tom Brady. (The former couple also share son Benjamin, 14. Brady is also the dad of son Jack, 17, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.)

“Best of summer! ☀️,” Bündchen captioned the post.

Bündchen hopped on the cheetah print trend quickly, with the fad recently blowing up this fall. Stars including Heidi Klum, Eva Mendes, Anitta, Brooks Nader, Heidi D’Amelio, Nicky Hilton and more have all worn the feline print this month.

Related: See How Stars Style the Cheetah Print Trend in Fall 2024: Rihanna, More It’s officially fall, meaning summer clothes have been folded and stored in the back of the closet and autumn outfits are taking over. One booming trend this season is cheetah print, which had its last major resurgence in 2019. This year, the jungle feline style has been incorporated into everything from fuzzy coats and silky […]

Nader, 27, who is currently competing on season 33 of Dancing With the Stars with pro Gleb Savchenko, wore a fitted cheetah print dress while attending the Alice + Olivia spring 2025 show during New York Fashion Week.

She elevated the piece with oversized black sunglasses and chunky gold hoop earrings. Her bronde hair was styled in a bouncy blowout.