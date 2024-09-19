It’s officially fall, meaning summer clothes have been folded and stored in the back of the closet and autumn outfits are taking over.

One booming trend this season is cheetah print, which had its last major resurgence in 2019. This year, the jungle feline style has been incorporated into everything from fuzzy coats and silky dresses to sheer skirts and robes.

Take Brooks Nader, for example, who wore a cheetah midi dress at the Alice + Olivia spring 2025 show during New York Fashion Week in September 2024. The supermodel and current Dancing With the Stars competitor styled the piece – which featured quarter-length sleeves and a bodycon fit — with black sunglasses, gold hoop earrings and sheer lacy heels.

Another star who recently sizzled in cheetah is Rihanna, who paired a printed coat equipped with fuzzy sleeves with a matching miniskirt, sheer black tights and a dark top. The singer added even more cheetah to her ensemble with a fuzzy purse.

Keep scrolling to see how these stars and more are wearing the trend this fall: