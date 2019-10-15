



Glossier celebrated its fifth birthday on Sunday, October 6! The mark the occasion, the millennial-famous brand launched a new product that’s the epitome of its “Skincare First. Makeup Second” philosophy. Enter, Futuredew, an oil-serum hybrid born to help your skin look glowier than ever before!

The brand informed Us that the inspiration behind the new formula came from that fresh-faced look you get after applying moisturizer, face oil or any other luxurious products that live on your vanity. “We wanted to bottle up the gleamy sheen you get after applying all your skincare products (the one that disappears as soon as you leave the bathroom) and make it last,” said Glossier reps.

To help you achieve that sheen, the formula is made of a blend of four nourishing oils: jojoba, grape seed, evening primrose and rosehip. It also contains a fruit extract that’s known to enhance the skin’s brightness and squalene to help lock in moisture.

To use it, the brand recommends applying the light-reflecting formula all over your face as the last part of your skincare routine — after sunscreen! Consider it a glowy makeup primer or a brightening base, if you want to skip the makeup altogether. The best part of all is that the glowy look will last for up to 12 hours.

Some of the brand’s most recent launches that left beauty lovers buzzing were limited-edition dog toys inspired by Glossier’s top-selling products (now available for sky-high prices on eBay), Balm Dotcom in Berry and new shades of lip gloss we can’t stop scrolling across on the ‘gram.

Glossier Futuredew costs $24 and is available for purchase in-store and at Glossier.com.

