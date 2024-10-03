Joan Vassos got style inspo from Beyoncé, Miranda Lambert, Mariah Carey and Maria Menounos.

Vassos, 61, shimmered in a purple crystal-embellished Randi Rahm gown during a rose ceremony on the Wednesday, October 2, episode of The Golden Bachelorette. The gown, which took 700 hours to make, features a plunging neckline, tulle details on her chest and hundreds of hand-placed Swarovski crystals.

For the rose ceremony, Vassos teamed her gown with a full face of glam, soft curls, sparkly earrings and silver rings.

Also on Wednesday, the official Randi Rahm Couture account took to Instagram to break down the “diamond dress,” as well as which other A-listers have worn the same design.

Back in 2014, Lambert, 40, stunned in the dress while attending the Academy of Country Music Awards. Her nude version of the gown did not feature the tulle embellishments but maintained the same silhouette and dainty diamonds. Lambert added even more sparkle to her ensemble with oversized glittery earrings and diamond rings. She topped off her look with a brown clutch.

Beyoncé, 43, wore the frock in a chic ivory shade in 2005, for a concert in New York City. At the time, she donned lavender eyeshadow, rosy cheeks and glossy lips. Her bronde hair was parted to the side and styled in bouncy curls.

TV personality Menounos, 46, also sparkled in an exquisite version of the dress at the 2004 Oscars, featuring real diamonds. Menounos added even more drama to her look, which cost $2.5 million, with delicate diamond earrings and a matching necklace.

For glam, she sported winged eyeliner, smokey eyeshadow, blushed cheeks and pink lips. Her brunette hair was styled in a voluminous hairdo complete with strands falling out of her bun.