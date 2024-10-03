Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Star Style

Golden Bachelorette’s Joan Vassos Sparkles in Diamond Dress Once Worn by Beyonce, Mariah Carey, More

By
Joan Vassos Wears Same Dress as Beyonce and Mariah Carey on The Golden Bachelorette
Joan Vassos, Beyoncé, Mariah Carey. Disney/Gilles Mingasson; Getty Images(2)

Joan Vassos got style inspo from Beyoncé, Miranda Lambert, Mariah Carey and Maria Menounos.

Vassos, 61, shimmered in a purple crystal-embellished Randi Rahm gown during a rose ceremony on the Wednesday, October 2, episode of The Golden Bachelorette. The gown, which took 700 hours to make, features a plunging neckline, tulle details on her chest and hundreds of hand-placed Swarovski crystals.

For the rose ceremony, Vassos teamed her gown with a full face of glam, soft curls, sparkly earrings and silver rings.

Also on Wednesday, the official Randi Rahm Couture account took to Instagram to break down the “diamond dress,” as well as which other A-listers have worn the same design.

Beyonce Style Evolution

Related: Beyonce’s Formidable Fashion Evolution: From Destiny’s Child to Today

Back in 2014, Lambert, 40, stunned in the dress while attending the Academy of Country Music Awards. Her nude version of the gown did not feature the tulle embellishments but maintained the same silhouette and dainty diamonds. Lambert added even more sparkle to her ensemble with oversized glittery earrings and diamond rings. She topped off her look with a brown clutch.

lounge

Deal of the Day

15 Designer-Looking Fall Loungewear Pieces — Under $30 on Amazon View Deal

Beyoncé, 43, wore the frock in a chic ivory shade in 2005, for a concert in New York City. At the time, she donned lavender eyeshadow, rosy cheeks and glossy lips. Her bronde hair was parted to the side and styled in bouncy curls.

Joan Vassos Wears Same Dress as Beyonce and Mariah Carey on The Golden Bachelorette
Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

TV personality Menounos, 46, also sparkled in an exquisite version of the dress at the 2004 Oscars, featuring real diamonds. Menounos added even more drama to her look, which cost $2.5 million, with delicate diamond earrings and a matching necklace.

Alana and Danielle Haim Twin at Vanity Fair’s Young Hollywood Party

Related: Who Wore It Best?

For glam, she sported winged eyeliner, smokey eyeshadow, blushed cheeks and pink lips. Her brunette hair was styled in a voluminous hairdo complete with strands falling out of her bun.

In this article

Kim and Khloe Kardashian Take Penelope to Beyonce B-Day Show

Beyoncé Knowles
Joan Vassos

Joan Vassos
1351182158maria menounos 206

Maria Menounos
Miranda Lambert Bio 554

Miranda Lambert

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!
Please enter a name.
Please enter a valid email.
Please enter a phone number.
Please enter a message.