Strong women unite! Celebrity makeup artist Jenn Streicher sat down with Stylish after the 2019 Golden Globes to dish on everything that went into Emily Blunt’s look for the evening.

The actress, nominated for best actress in a musical or comedy for her role as the lead in Mary Poppins Returns, stunned in a silver dress by Alexander McQueen, soft makeup and a Dutch braid in her hair.

“Emily’s beauty look was very much inspired by her dress, which had incredibly intricate medieval-inspired embroidering,” Streicher said. “The dress was really special and it was actually recreated from a museum piece.”

“The dress had a very ‘Joan of Arc’ feel, so I wanted to bring this out within the beauty look and create something strong and memorable, but still soft and feminine,” Streicher said.

And when it came to usual red carpet moments, Streicher revealed that they took a different approach. “We weren’t going for your typical Hollywood glamour and wanted to create strong textures.”

To get there, Streicher relied on neutral-toned colors to make the actress’ piercing blue eyes pop. “I wanted to make her eyes the center focus of the overall look. I used the Dior Backstage Eye Palette and wet it to give it a metallic finish.” Another must-have? “Lots of mascara!” she told Stylish.

To make sure the 35-year-old’s skin was extra glowy, Streicher said prepping it was key. “I pressed the Dior Capture Youth New Skin Effect Enzyme Solution into her skin to tone it and mixed a drop of the Dior Capture Youth Rescue Serum into her foundation to create a lit-from-within glow,” she dished.

“I always make it a point to prep her skin well before makeup application and use a foundation that is long wear such as the Dior Forever Foundation.”

While the fancy fete is a full night affair, Streicher admitted that there weren’t a lot of opportunities for touchups, but made sure that Blunt was set if she needed a quick pick-me-up.

“She carried the Dior Backstage Universal Lip Palette and a powder compact,” Streicher noted.

