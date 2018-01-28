The dresses at the Grammy Awards are always full of glitz, glamour and daring skin-baring elements — and the looks at the 2018 show on Sunday, January 28, were no exception. Our picks for best dressed: Lady Gaga, Chrissy Teigen, Rita Ora, Lana Del Ray and Miley Cyrus.

It wasn’t easy to pick our favorites — the musically gifted folks in attendance hit all the elements we’ve come to expect from the show: Shimmer, sheer paneling, splashes of color and bold patterns. But the gowns and suits featured in the video above took our breath away!

Best dressed #5) Lady Gaga set the tone, arriving early in a custom Armani Prive gown with a thigh-high slit, revealing a lace-clad leg under her skirt. Her Lorraine Schwartz jewels added even more drama.

Best dressed #4) Teigen showed off her chic maternity style with a stunning metallic belted Yanina Couture dress and Lorraine Schwartz jewels.

Best dressed #3) Ora brought her leg out to play, revealing the full length of one of her perfect gams in a Ralph & Russo gown, Louboutins heels and Lorraine Schwartz jewels.

Best dressed #2) Del Ray swept in like a dream in a custom Gucci gown that nearly floated when she walked.

Best dressed #1) Cyrus went the menswear route with a Jean Paul Gaultier pantsuit that grabbed our top spot. The peekaboo element across the collarbone and slim fit hit a balance between strong and soft that’s pitch perfect.

