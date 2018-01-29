Rita Ora’s leg wasn’t the only thing about her 2018 Grammys look we were obsessed with! From her glowing makeup to her sultry hair, the singer was head-to-toe perfection. And for those of you hoping to recreate her sleek wavy hairstyle, we’ve got all the details behind her “Old Hollywood look with a moderns take” from hairstylist Brent Lawlor — including an exclusive stunning snapshot taken of the star taken before she hit the red carpet! For inspiration, Brent turned to the classic style of Ora’s black velvet Ralph & Russo gown, creating sleek waves that added to her overall glamorous vibe.

But he knew he had to act fast — the glam squad was a bit time-crunched when it came to getting the singer ready at the Bowery Hotel in in NYC on Sunday, Jan. 28. The way they kept the mood light? By listening to songs by Kylie Minogue!

But your spirits won’t need lifting if you follow Lawlor’s advice to getting her sleek locks. Below, his step-by-step guide:

Step 1) Start on damp hair by spraying John Frieda Luxurious Volume Full Hydration Leave-In Detangling Mist to hydrate the hair. “This is an important step for processed or colored hair because moisture is needed for a good styling base,” Lawlor says.

Step 2) Next, spray John Frieda Luxurious Volume Root Spray to each section for lift and texture before blowing dry with a round brush.

Step 3) Curl the hair away from the face with a 2-inch curling iron.

Step 4) Apply John Frieda Frizz Ease Secret Weapon Touch Up Crème from mid-lengths to ends to smooth the curls.

Step 5) To finish, brush through each section, misting with an ample amount of John Frieda Luxurious Volume Forever Full Hairspray

to ensure hold.

