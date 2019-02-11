The 2019 Grammy Awards red carpet is behind Us — the stars have made their way to the ceremony in all their fabulous gowns and suits, which means it’s time to talk the Best Dressed of the night!

As usual, the red carpet featured a lot of notable fashion trends. Some of the major stand-outs: Valentine-inspired red and pink dresses, women in suits, plunging necklines and unexpected silhouettes. And among the sea of fashion looks, there were a few big-time winners. Our picks for the Best Dressed ladies of the night: Nina Dobrev, Kelsea Ballerini, Camila Cabello, Alicia Keys and Lady Gaga. See their gowns and designers behind them in the video above and find out more about each one below!

5) Dobrev looked sweet and romantic in a blush-toned Christian Dior gown accented with stunning Harry Winston jewels and a soft updo decorated with crystal-adorned headbands.

4) Country singer Ballerini looked like a dream come true in a delicate Jenny Packham gown that she wore with a Lala Lexa clutch and Eva Fehren jewels. Her loose waves were the perfect finishing touch.

3) Cabello truly looked hot in a custom hot pink sparkling high-neck Armani Privé gown with long sleeves. The show opener complemented the stunner with Harry Winston jewels.

2) The awards’ host, Keys (who started the day off by meditating) dazzled in a plunging red Armani Privé gown accented with buttons down the front. She opted to wear the sleek dress with Bulgari jewels, voluminous curls and barely there makeup.

1) Gaga, who won for her song with Bradly Cooper “The Shallows” from A Star Is Born, glowed in light-catching custom Celine with a show-stopping ruffle. She finished the look with Jimmy Choo shoes and eye-catching Tiffany & Co. jewels.

