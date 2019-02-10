Primp time! Grammys 2019 day is finally here — and we’re eagerly awaiting the stars’ red carpet arrivals at L.A.’s Staples Center. Last year’s ceremony brought us fun looks like Hailee Steinfeld’s green eye shadow and Camila Cabello’s most romantic hairstyle of all time, so we’re guessing the 2019 show will be even bolder, crazier, more colorful and, of course, more glam.

But luckily we’ve gotten a few previews to the looks we’ll be seeing on stars like Tracee Ellis Ross, Katy Perry, Janelle Monae and the show’s host Alicia Keys thanks to social media. Both the celebs and their hair and makeup teams have been sharing their getting-ready pics and we’re here for it! Yes, stars aren’t shy about giving up behind-the-scenes glimpses into their beauty sessions so we can all feel like we’re part of the action from our couches.

Grammys 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See the Stars’ Styles

And that’s great because with stars like Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga and more (but, ahem, not Ariana Grande or Taylor Swift), it’s sure to be a night to remember.

So what do we know so far? Well, Keys started the day with a meditation session, Ross has a special skin trick that involves blue wands and Katy Perry got red carpet-ready with a facial.

And there’s more where that came from. Scroll to see the best pre-show getting-ready pics we spotted on Instagram. Then get psyched for the ceremony by taking a trip down memory lane with last year’s best ceremony by checking out best beauty looks (remember Lana Del Ray’s gorgeous crown?).