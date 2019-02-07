Taylor Swift is nominated for a Grammy this year and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn’s flick The Favourite is up for a leading 12 nods at the BAFTA Film Awards, but the pop star does not plan on attending either ceremony, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly exclusively.

One insider confirms that Swift, 29, will be busy filming the upcoming film adaptation of Cats on Sunday, February 10, which is when both awards shows are scheduled to take place. The Grammys will be held at Staples Center in Los Angeles and the BAFTAs will be at the Royal Albert Hall in Alwyn’s native London.

The “Delicate” singer is not the only nominee skipping the 2019 Grammys: another source confirms to Us that Drake, who hasn’t attended music’s biggest night since 2013, will not be in the crowd, while Variety reported that Ariana Grande passed on appearing after a disagreement with producers over her performance plans.

Swift has long been considered a Grammy darling, with a total of 10 wins and 32 nominations under her belt. However, she only scored one nod from The Recording Academy this year: Best Pop Vocal Album for Reputation. In 2015, her disc 1989 won Album of the Year, among other awards.

For his part, Alwyn, 27, did not receive any acting nominations for his role as Masham in The Favourite, but the period drama snagged a dozen nods, including Best Film.

Swift joined the cast of Cats in July 2018. The musical, which is slated to hit theaters on December 20, also stars Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Idris Elba, Rebel Wilson, Jason Derulo, Ian McKellen and Judi Dench. Swift, who is playing Bombalurina, has shared a series of selfies from the set on Instagram in recent weeks.

The news of Swift and Alwyn’s romance broke in May 2017, though she has suggested in her songs and during conversations with fans that they were quietly together months before that.

“They’re very low-key and normal,” a source told Us exclusively in December 2018. “She’s much happier without her personal life out in the open. She credits Joe for that and realizes how much better off she is.”

