Fan-favorite stars had Us feasting our eyes on some serious fashion at the 2024 Grammys.

The biggest names in music rocked the Sunday, February 4, red carpet at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. We’re talking statuesque silhouettes, artfully embellished gowns and figure-flattering frocks. While the ceremony proved to be a stylish night to remember, a handful of stars stood out among the rest. Us Weekly named Dua Lipa, Janelle Monáe, Olivia Rodrigo, Lainey Wilson and Victoria Monét as this year’s best dressed.

To see their looks, press “play” on the video above and keep scrolling to get the breakdown on our favorite looks of the night!

5) Victoria Monet

Monet, 34, looked like the winner she is in custom Atelier Versace. She turned heads in the bronze floor-length number that featured a strapless corset construction that fell into a fitted skirt that gathered at the waist. The design was finished with a cascading train. Her 2-year-old daughter matched her in a silky babydoll gown in the same shiny hue. After posing with her family on the carpet, Monet headed inside the venue where she won Best New Artist and Best R&B album for Jaguar II.

4) Lainey Wilson

Wilson, 31, surprised Us when she debuted a refined take on her signature bell bottom aesthetic. The singer, who won Best Country Album for Bell Bottom Country, looked as chic as ever in a perfectly tailored Balmain suit that featured a gold button vest, a sleek blazer and wide-leg pants. She topped off the look with a wide-brim hat and had her bright blonde mane styled in loose curls.

3) Olivia Rodrigo

Rodrigo, 20, channeled Old Hollywood in vintage Versace. She dug through the archives to find a crystal-covered gown from the Italian fashion house’s spring/summer 1995 ready to wear collection. Elegant and timeless, the piece featured a sweetheart neckline and cinched in at the waist. Rodrigo paired the gown with bouncy curls that were parted to one side and a bright red lip.

2) Janelle Monae

On the red carpet, Monáe said she felt “soft” but “powerful” in her plunging black gown from Armani Privè. The skintight number was covered in sequins, lined with crystals and was finished with a blossoming flower at the waist. Monáe explained that she wanted to honor “her community” with the design as February is Black History Month.

1) Dua Lipa

Lipa shined in a silver gown made custom by Courreges. The low-cut dress featured fringe-like beading throughout with openings at her waist. The hitmaker, who kicked off the ceremony with a performance of her track “Houdini,” paired the piece with a necklace by Tiffany & Co and bold glam that included heavy eyeliner. She had her red tresses parted down the middle and styled in waves.