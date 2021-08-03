Stepping out in style! Gwen Stefani is clearly head over heels (erm, sneakers) in love with husband Blake Shelton.

The 51-year-older singer stepped out in Los Angeles on Tuesday, August 3, rocking a pair of custom-made Vans that featured the 45-year-old country singer’s face on them.

Yes, that’s right. Stefani took a plain old pair of black and white checkered Vans and had a portrait of her hubby emblazoned on the front. Now, he’ll literally and figuratively be with her every step of the way.

For the outing, the Sweet Escape singer also wore some clothing from her own line, Anaheim Hillbillies, including the brand’s Navy Sweatpants, which retail for $50.

This isn’t the first time that Stefani has shown her love for Shelton, whom she married in July, with apparel. In fact, she made sure that both her Vera Wang wedding dresses carried a special tribute to The Voice judge — and her children — during their nuptials.

Her first dress, “a custom lily white silk georgette and hand tumbled tulle high low gown,” had a veil that honored her groom as well as sons Kingstone Rossdale, 15, Zuma Rossdale, 12, and Apollo Rossdale, 7. She shares her three boys with ex Gavin Rossdale.

“The gown was worn with a lily white chapel length weil featuring hand embroidered names of Blake, Gwen, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo flanked by 2 white roses at the hem of the veil,” Vera Wang wrote via Instagram.

Her second dress, aka her “party dress,” also featured “hand sewn love birds symbolizing the couple,” as well as “3 baby love birds representing Gwen’s children.” She paired the second dress with a custom pair of Le Silla cowgirl boots.

Love has remained in the air following their vows, as Stefani called her wedding “one of the greatest days of my life” while on the “Tell Me About It with Jade Iovine” podcast nearly one month after her big day.

“I just feel so lucky. One of those things you think about a lot in your life is you don’t know the future and you don’t know what’s gonna happen, but I feel like my spiritual journey has really guided me towards this place and this place of peace,” she said on the podcast. “Now I need to figure out how to do the rest of my life … [Blake] is the same guy you see, no matter who he’s with, what he’s doing. I look at him sleeping, and he’s the same guy. And he’s very real and consistent and genuine. It’s what is so attractive and why people love him so much.”