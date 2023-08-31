To embrace the gray, or not to embrace the gray — that is the question Gwyneth Paltrow is asking.

The 50-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 30, to share a poll, taking votes on whether she should rock silver strands or “stay blonde.” Paltrow shared the poll after a fan asked in a Q&A, “Are you growing into your natural gray hair? Which is beautiful btw.”

In a video, which accompanied the poll, Paltrow showed off the white hairs and said, “I don’t know. I’ve just been lazy over the summer. Should I? Do you guys think I should go gray or keep my highlights?”

While Paltrow is still considering sporting a full-gray crown, she has been candid about aging.

Last year, ahead of her 50th birthday, Paltrow opened up about the milestone in an essay for her lifestyle brand, Goop.

“On September 27, I’ll turn 50,” Paltrow began. “As I sit here contemplating this idea in the late summer morning, no moisture in the air, breeze moving only the tops of the trees, I strangely have no sense of the time passed.”

Paltrow expressed that while she understands growing older can be daunting, life for her “seems to be getting sweeter.”

“I understand on some level that life is linear, that I have lived x number of days thus far and I have more in the basket under my arm than I do in the field before me. But there is something about the sweetness of life that exists deep within me that is unchanged, that will not change,” she wrote.

Paltrow went on to praise her body as a “map of the evidence of all the days.” She continued: “[My body is] a collection of marks and irregularities that dog-ear the chapters. Scarred from over burns, a finger smashed in a window long ago, the birth of a child. Silver hair and fine lines.” (The Oscar winner shares daughter Apple, 19, and son Moses, 17, with ex-husband Chris Martin. The former couple divorced in 2016. Paltrow married TV director Brad Falchuk in 2018.)

Paltrow actress expressed that she does what she can to “strive for good health and longevity” but ultimately accepts the changes happening within her.

“I accept,” she wrote last year. “I accept the marks and the loosening skin, the wrinkles. I accept my body and let go of the need to be perfect, look perfect, defy gravity, defy logic, defy humanity. I accept my humanity.”