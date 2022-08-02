Gwyneth Paltrow has the bathroom one can only dream of! The actress showed off her massive at-home spa while sharing her luxurious self-care routine — and it’s #goals.

“Welcome to our spa,” Paltrow, 49, says in a clip posted to her lifestyle brand Goop’s YouTube channel on Sunday, July 31. “We have a beautiful little sauna, there’s a steam, there’s a cold plunge,” she continues as the camera pans to show the sleek and spacious blue tile room that she shares with husband Brad Falchuk, who she teases is “an obsessive cold plunger.”

The Iron Man star goes on to dish on her “favorite Goop products,” joking, “You definitely don’t need a spa in order to do this routine, but it doesn’t hurt.”

First up, the beauty guru shares that she uses the G. Tox Ultimate Dry Brush before sweating in the sauna. “It’s an amazing exfoliator,” she says while brushing her skin in a white bikini. “I like to brush always towards the heart to encourage blood flow. It just kind of wakes you up, and it’s tingly and invigorating. It’s one of my favorite wellness rituals to do before I sweat or take a hot shower.”

Afterward, the Shakespeare in Love star applies the GOOPGLOW Restore + Shine Hair Serum to keep her blonde tresses “manageable and soft.” To make the most of the product, Paltrow lathers the liquid onto her hair while it’s dry. “It smells really lovely. I leave it in for at least 20 minutes,” she says.

Next, Paltrow heads over to her spa’s massive tub for a soak with “The Martini” Emotional Detox Bath Soap. “I bathe in this every single night,” the Glee alum shares before explaining that she chose the name because “when you’re doing a film, ‘The Martini’ is what they call the very last shot of the day.”

She continues: “I put it in really warm water and soak for at least 20 minutes at the end of every day … it smells so beautiful. It has beautiful Himalayan salts and all these amazing essential oils.”

To give her skin even more love, Paltrow relies on the GOOPGENES Repair Body Butter. “It’s super rich and ultra-hydrating. It’s firming. You just massage it in your skin, and it gives you this incredible glow,” the Sliding Doors actress shares.

Lastly, Paltrow washes her hair with the Himalayan Salt Scrub Shampoo. “This will keep your hair soft, shiny and bouncy. This lasts forever,” she says of the product.

The Country Strong star concludes the video by thanking viewers and urging them to try her routine.

While Paltrow is an expert in all things wellness, she recently admitted to being confused by the new viral “glazed donut” skincare trend — mistaking it for an NSFW act done in the boudoir.

“Glazed donut sounded like, sexual. Does that mean someone wants to lick your face?” Paltrow told Hailey Bieber during the Wednesday, July 27, episode of the Bieber’s Who’s In My Bathroom? series. The California native’s question came after the model introduced her to Rhode’s Peptide Glazing Fluid, a new product from her skincare line.

Bieber, 25, took the opportunity to playfully tease the Oscar winner about her confusion.

“You’re like, ‘What’s this new position everybody’s getting to, the glazed donut?’” the Rhode Skincare founder joked, adding that it was simply about “glazing the skin” and giving the face a dewy glow.

“I don’t want to go to bed at night unless I look like a freshly glazed donut,” the model explained, noting that she “didn’t come up with the concept” herself.

