Gwyneth Paltrow Unveils $75 ‘This Smells Like My Orgasm’ Candle

Gwyneth Paltrow is at it again! The 47-year-old Goop founder officially unveiled a candle called “This Smells Like My Orgasm.”

On Tuesday, June 16, Paltrow paid a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to share the latest unexpected offering from her lifestyle and wellness brand. Unsurprisingly, he got a kick out of the Goop newness.

This isn’t the first time Paltrow’s come out with a curious candle. In January, she made headlines for her “This Smells Like My Vagina Candle,” which sold out in a matter of minutes.

So obviously, you can’t talk about the “This Smells Like My Orgasm Candle” without talking about its iconic predecessor. During the interview with Fallon, Paltrow mentioned that the vagina candle is back in stock for those interested in purchasing them together.

Fallon noted that he hasn’t purchased the vagina candle just yet, but Patlrow suggested that the new one might be a better fit. She joked that it would be good to “give to his wife,” Nancy Juvonen.

The new home staple costs $75. To fit the theme, the candle comes packaged inside of a box covered in colorful fireworks.

On Goop’s website, the team describes the orgasm candle as follows: “A fitting follow-up to that candle—you know the one—this blend is made with tart grapefruit, neroli, and ripe cassis berries blended with gunpowder tea and Turkish rose absolutes for a scent that’s sexy, surprising, and wildly addictive.”

During an episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers last January, Paltrow dove into the story behind the “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle. “So, it sort of started as a joke,” she explained. “I was with the nose Douglas Little for his brand Heretic and we were kind of messing around. And I smelled this beautiful thing, and I was like, ‘That smells like my vagina.’”

But there’s a feminist component, too! “You know, I think women; a lot of us have grown up feeling certain degrees of shame around our bodies or whatever,” she continued during the Seth Meyers interview. “So this is just a little bit of, you know, a subversive candle for all of us out there.”