It is no secret that Gwyneth Paltrow has a super fit physique and never shies away from a good workout (she is, after all, her longtime friend and trainer Tracy Anderson’s business partner), so it should come as no surprise that her wellness mecca Goop has its own line of activewear that is *beyond* chic. Paltrow showed off some millennial pink pieces from the G. Sport collection in an Instagram selfie on Wednesday, August 15, that gave new meaning to Mean Girls mantra “on Wednesdays, we wear pink.”

In an ethereal light-filled pic that she captioned “sunbeam and #gsport,” Paltrow proved she is one of those superhumans who can look impossibly fresh pre- or post-workout despite not having a stitch of makeup on (we think). Her sun-kissed blonde locks were perfectly tousled (and highlighted!) as she snapped a mirror selfie in the $90 G. Sport Strappy Leotard in a light blush color and $110 G. Sport Seamed Legging in a slightly rosier hue. The combo was a monochrome dream that make the case for bodysuits being for more than just ballet class.

The criss-cross G. Sport one-piece contains a built-in shelf bra and contouring seams for a flattering fit. Unlike tees and tanks, wearing a leotard under your leggings means never having to deal with your top riding up on you during a workout — rejoice! The full-length yoga pants, meanwhile, have similar leg-lengthening seam detailing and also boast a wide waistband and compression fit.

The activewear line, which launched in January, includes exercise-ready bras, leggings, shorts and tanks in serene, seasonal colors, in addition to barre-to-brunch offerings like wide-leg sweatpants and puff-sleeve sweatshirts for a true Gwyneth Paltrow-inspired athleisure experience.

