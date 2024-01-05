Gypsy Rose Blanchard is ready for her close-up.

Blanchard, 32, showed off her OOTD via TikTok on Friday, January 5, ahead of her appearance on The View. In the clip, Blanchard could be seen in a plush gray sweater, which she teamed with black leather shorts, sheer tights and glossy black shoes. “Everything is Zara,” Blanchard said of the popular retailer.

Blanchard teamed her getup with a sleek ponytail — finished with face-framing tendrils — and glam by “the lovely Ms. Isabel,” as she told the camera.

Her appearance on The View comes after her December 2023 release from prison.

Gypsy Rose and then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn were arrested in 2015 for the murder of her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard, after Dee Dee was found dead at age 48 with multiple stab wounds. Gypsy Rose and Godejohn, now 34, planned to murder her mother, who had allegedly abused Gypsy Rose throughout her childhood by lying to her about fake illnesses. Gypsy Rose pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2016 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. After serving seven years behind bars, Gypsy Rose was granted parole in September 2023.

Related: Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Pop Culture Relevance Over the Years: From ‘The Act’ to ’... Law & Crime/YouTube Gypsy Rose Blanchard has made headlines for more than just murder. Gypsy was released from prison in December 2023 after serving seven years of a 10-year sentence. She was granted parole in September of that year. Gypsy pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2016, the year after her allegedly abusive mother, Clauddine […]

During her time on The View, Gypsy Rose expressed remorse for her actions, which prompted an unintentionally entertaining exchange between herself and cohost Joy Behar.

“[If] you’re watching right now, please listen to me [and] heed my words that you are not alone in this situation, there are other ways out. I did it the wrong way,” Gypsy Rose said on Friday. Behar, 80, replied, “No, no, no, don’t say that. You had no choice.”

Blanchard was quick to reiterate that she did make the “wrong” decision and “paid [her] dues.” After Gypsy Rose clarified on Friday that she’s repented for her crime, Behar realized she misspoke. “Oh, you mean that part?” Behar replied in reference to the murder. “Never mind!”

Related: Style File: This Week in Looks Feast your eyes on some fabulous fashion! Hollywood’s biggest names never miss a moment to slay. Keke Palmer kicked off 2023 on a glitzy note as she attended the New York Film Critics Circle Awards on January 4, wearing a sequin Michael Kors Collection gown that cradled her baby bump. The metallic number featured a […]

Cohost Ana Navarro then chimed, adding, “Murder is wrong, Joy.” Gypsy Rose agreed with Navarro, 52, reiterating, “Yes, murder is wrong.”

Since her release from prison, Gypsy Rose has been soaking up time with her family, including husband Ryan Anderson, whom she married in November 2022.