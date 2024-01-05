Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shares OOTD, Including Leather Shorts, for NYC Press Day: ‘I Look Pretty Cute’ 

By
Gypsy Rose Shares Outfit of the Day
Gypsy Rose BlanchardCourtesy of Gypsy Rose Blanchard/TikTok

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is ready for her close-up. 

Blanchard, 32, showed off her OOTD via TikTok on Friday, January 5, ahead of her appearance on The View. In the clip, Blanchard could be seen in a plush gray sweater, which she teamed with black leather shorts, sheer tights and glossy black shoes. “Everything is Zara,” Blanchard said of the popular retailer. 

Blanchard teamed her getup with a sleek ponytail — finished with face-framing tendrils — and glam by “the lovely Ms. Isabel,” as she told the camera. 

Her appearance on The View comes after her December 2023 release from prison.  

@gypsyroseblanchard727

Press Day #2 for the #ThePrisonConfessionsOfGypsy see you on @The View today!

♬ original sound – Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Gypsy Rose and then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn were arrested in 2015 for the murder of her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard, after Dee Dee was found dead at age 48 with multiple stab wounds. Gypsy Rose and Godejohn, now 34, planned to murder her mother, who had allegedly abused Gypsy Rose throughout her childhood by lying to her about fake illnesses. Gypsy Rose pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2016 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. After serving seven years behind bars, Gypsy Rose was granted parole in September 2023.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard s Pop Culture Appearances Explained

Related: Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Pop Culture Relevance Over the Years: From ‘The Act’ to ’...

During her time on The View, Gypsy Rose expressed remorse for her actions, which prompted an unintentionally entertaining exchange between herself and cohost Joy Behar

“[If] you’re watching right now, please listen to me [and] heed my words that you are not alone in this situation, there are other ways out. I did it the wrong way,” Gypsy Rose said on Friday. Behar, 80, replied, “No, no, no, don’t say that. You had no choice.”

Gypsy Rose Shares Outfit of the Day Ryan Scott Anderson
Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Scott Anderson Raymond Hall/GC Images

Blanchard was quick to reiterate that she did make the “wrong” decision and “paid [her] dues.” After Gypsy Rose clarified on Friday that she’s repented for her crime, Behar realized she misspoke. “Oh, you mean that part?” Behar replied in reference to the murder. “Never mind!”

Nail polish

Deal of the Day

Deal of the Day: Save Your Nails Forever With This Wildly Popular Product View Deal

Style File D2023

Related: Style File: This Week in Looks

Cohost Ana Navarro then chimed, adding, “Murder is wrong, Joy.” Gypsy Rose agreed with Navarro, 52, reiterating, “Yes, murder is wrong.”

Since her release from prison, Gypsy Rose has been soaking up time with her family, including husband Ryan Anderson, whom she married in November 2022.

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!