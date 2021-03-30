Couple goals! Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber each have their fair share of tattoos, but they both just added one more design to their respective collections. The duo got matching peach tattoos in honor of Justin’s new song “Peaches,” which topped the Billboard 100 chart on Monday, March 29.

Justin initially shared behind-the-scenes images of his new ink via Instagram on Sunday, March 28. The design, which is courtesy of Los Angeles based tattoo artist Dr. Woo, is situated on his neck.

Many fans and friends supported singer’s newest tattoo, with Dwayne Johnson commenting on the post, “Good Pain,” and Kyle Massey chiming in with, “Wooo the goat.”

But not everyone was a fan of the ink. Justin’s mother, Pattie Mallette, wasn’t all too happy. She showed her disapproval by writing, “Don’t you have enough yet? 😩.”

Fast forward a day and Hailey shared that she also got a peach tattoo! The model took to Instagram Stories to show off her dainty new orange design, which she had inked on her inner arm.

Getting a peach tattoo isn’t the only way Hailey has been supporting her hubby though. The 24-year-old model has also started a viral TikTok challenge in response to the hit song.

On Saturday, March 27 she posted a makeup transformation to the beat of “Peaches,” with #peachesmakeupchallenge. In the video, a makeup-free Hailey starts out wearing sweats and, with help from makeup artist Adam Burell, transitions into full-glam with a peach-toned face beat.

Fans hopped on the trend instantly, with the post attracting 247,500 likes and the hashtag receiving 70 million views. The model even reposted a handful of TikTok videos to her Instagram page on Monday, March 29.

While the Bare Minerals ambassador’s social media expertise certainly came in handy when supporting her hubby’s newest venture, she’s shown her love in more ways than one.

Back in October 2020, Hailey debuted a finger tattoo of the letter “J” adorned with the North Star as a tribute to her husband. But she did recently reveal that it wasn’t smooth-sailing with the tattoo.

She told Elle that the ink faded. “And then everybody thought I was lying that I got the tattoo,” she said in the interview. Thankfully, a quick trip to Dr. Woo had the cursive letter fixed up in no time.

Aside from the peach on her inner arm and “J” on her finger, Hailey also has “20-something” other delicate tattoos on her body.