Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) has found herself more in the spotlight than ever before since marrying Justin Bieber in September, so you’d imagine keeping on top of her makeup and style game has become even more top of mind for the stunner. And that means she has tips galore for making sure she looks and feels great — and she spilled them to Us while celebrating the launch of her ROXY Sister collection with Kelia Moniz at Little Beach House Malibu.

The 22-year-old model has slayed in tons of trend-setting looks throughout her career rocking everything from oversized cargo pants to stunning gowns to the perfect little crop tops and has even worn a coordinated pastel pink sweatsuit to match with her husband.

Happy Birthday, Hailey Baldwin! See Her Style Evolution

“I like fashion. I’m passionate about style and the way I dress and I’m starting to find my own way and it’s just something I’ve loved since I was young,” she tells Stylish. “If I was to have gone to school for anything, it probably would have had to do something with that.”

While it’s safe to say the blonde beauty isn’t shy when it comes to experimenting with her looks, she admits she has some regrets when it comes to her past style choices. “Probably over like the last few months I was like, ‘That didn’t photograph like I wanted it to!’ or ‘That color was ugly!’ but it’s okay. You learn as you go,’” Baldwin says.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s Best Fashion Moments

One get-up she can always count on? “I love dresses. I like flowy, comfortable ones,” she reveals. “I just want to be comfortable when I’m hot or in the heat. I think it’s important for them to be breathable. You don’t want to feel like you’re constricted and sweaty and it’s gotta be made from good materials that work with the weather. That’s kind of my vibe.”

And the same sentiment applies for date night looks with Bieber as well. “It depends on where we’re going, but I always like a cute little casual dress and sneakers or a little heel or dress,” Baldwin dishes. “I would rather be in sneakers any day of the week!,” she exclaims.

“Obviously there are things in my life where I have to be more glam sometimes cause it calls for the occasion, but I like a lot of oversized, kind of tomboy, loose clothing,” she adds.

Beauty of the Day: 5 Secrets of Hailey Baldwin’s Style

When it comes to her beauty routine, Baldwin likes to keep it effortless too and feels her sexiest with glowy skin and shiny blonde locks. “I find when I’m in the sun, I feel really good… When I have a glow, my hair gets light and I feel like I don’t have to try.”

To keep up with that sun kissed, beachy look, Baldwin says coconut oil is all you need. “I always use coconut oil. I use it to tan, I use it to moisturize after I tan, I put it in my hair and I love it!”

For the latest on all of Hollywood’s hottest and most exciting events and afterparties, subscribe to our new podcast "On The List" below!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!