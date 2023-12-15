Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) took trans seasonal dressing to a whole new level while out and about in Los Angeles.

The 27-year-old model was spotted with her husband, Justin Bieber, on Thursday, December 14, wearing a pair of tiny red gym shorts and a coordinating crimson sweatshirt. Hailey teamed the pieces with a long wool camel coat and black Mary Jane shoes, which she rocked with white tube socks. While unconventional, the pairings created an effortlessly cool off-duty getup only Hailey can pull off.

She accessorized with a black dad hat, chunky gold earrings, circular sunglasses and a dark-colored handbag.

Justin, 29, for his part, was also relaxed, rocking baggy jeans, a white T-shirt and a gray crewneck. He also topped off his look with a hat.

While the couple opted to coordinate their looks on Thursday, the Biebers aren’t always on the same page when it comes to fashion.

The duo, who tied the knot in September 2018, made headlines in August when Justin opted to wear sweats and Crocs at Hailey’s Rhode beauty launch event in New York City.

For the big day, which celebrated the cosmetics line’s new Strawberry Glaze Lip Gloss, Hailey was radiant in a red strapless dress by Ermanno Scervino paired with red sandal heels and cherry-inspired glam. The couple’s contrasting ensembles prompted fans to question why Justin would dress down for such an important occasion.

Hailey later addressed the chatter, calling the moment “funny” in an October 24 interview with GQ.

“It’s so funny because I see so many people talk about this,” she told the publication. “He may want to wear baggy sweats to dinner, and I might want to wear a tiny little dress just because that’s how I’m feeling. We can’t sit there and be like, ‘So I’m going to wear this and you’re going to wear this.”

One of Hailey’s best friends, Kelia Moniz, also shared her thoughts on their contrasting fashion choices. “It wasn’t Justin’s day,” she told GQ. “It was Hailey’s day. He’s there to support his wife, period. But also, he still looks cool, so you can’t hate the guy.”

After the launch day, Justin proved he was indeed a proud husband, taking to Instagram to share a series of photos from Hailey’s event. “😍😍😍baby girl with the @rhode @krispykreme STRAWBERRY GLAZEEE,” Justin captioned the social media post, which showed the couple getting special Strawberry Glaze donuts from Krispy Kreme.