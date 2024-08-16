Your account
Stylish

Halle Bailey and Son Halo Twin in Denim Outfits at Bruno Mars Concert

By
Halle Bailey and Son Halo Match in Denim for His 1st Concert
Halle Bailey Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Halle Bailey and son Halo are two stylish peas in a pod.

Bailey, 24, took to Instagram on Thursday, August 15, to show off her matching denim outfit with Halo, 7 months, whom she shares with boyfriend DDG. Bailey, for her part, stunned in a jean corset top featuring a silver zip-up design and long pants. The singer accessorized with layered necklaces, including a chain that spelled out Halo’s name, dangly earrings, a chunky ring and a diamond Tiffany & Co. bracelet.

For glam, Bailey donned a full beat including orange eyeshadow blended into her crease, a shimmery pigment on her eyelid, long lashes, rosy cheeks and lined lips. Her brunette hair was parted down the middle and styled in long braids that cascaded to her hips.

In the snaps, she held Halo, who wore a white T-shirt, a jean jacket and denim pants. She smiled at her little one and cuddled up with him.

“Took my baby to his first concert tonight to see Bruno Mars 💙,” she captioned the post. Celebrity friends and family complimented Bailey in the comments section.

Halle Bailey Style Evolution 600 604

Related: Halle Bailey's Style Evolution: Her Best Looks

“He’s MINE 🤣😭😭😭😍,” sister Chloe Bailey gushed. “I miss you both so much.” Singer Kali Uchis added, “Fly like his mami 🤍.”

lisa rinna on red carpet

Bailey hid her pregnancy, welcoming her son in late 2023. She announced Halo’s arrival in January.

“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son,” she captioned a photo of her and Halo holding hands. “Welcome to the world my halo 🥰👼🏽 ✨the world is desperate to know you 😉🤣♥️.”

Halle Bailey and BF DDG-s Relationship Timeline

Related: Halle Bailey and Boyfriend DDG's Relationship Timeline

Since giving birth, Bailey has shared a number of sweet moments with Halo. In March, she celebrated her 24th birthday by painting mud on herself, Halo and DDG, 26. At the time, she posed in a purple bikini while cradling Halo.

Halle Bailey Bio-Picture-237

Halle Bailey

