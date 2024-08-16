Halle Bailey and Son Halo Twin in Denim Outfits at Bruno Mars Concert

Halle Bailey and son Halo are two stylish peas in a pod.

Bailey, 24, took to Instagram on Thursday, August 15, to show off her matching denim outfit with Halo, 7 months, whom she shares with boyfriend DDG. Bailey, for her part, stunned in a jean corset top featuring a silver zip-up design and long pants. The singer accessorized with layered necklaces, including a chain that spelled out Halo’s name, dangly earrings, a chunky ring and a diamond Tiffany & Co. bracelet.

For glam, Bailey donned a full beat including orange eyeshadow blended into her crease, a shimmery pigment on her eyelid, long lashes, rosy cheeks and lined lips. Her brunette hair was parted down the middle and styled in long braids that cascaded to her hips.

In the snaps, she held Halo, who wore a white T-shirt, a jean jacket and denim pants. She smiled at her little one and cuddled up with him.

“Took my baby to his first concert tonight to see Bruno Mars 💙,” she captioned the post. Celebrity friends and family complimented Bailey in the comments section.

Related: Halle Bailey’s Style Evolution: Her Best Looks Halle Bailey is a Hollywood It Girl. The singer and actress — who happens to be a protégé of the one and only Beyoncé — has proven to be a fashionable force on the red carpet while promoting her big screen projects, including the Little Mermaid in May 2023. Throughout film’s press tour, which saw […]

“He’s MINE 🤣😭😭😭😍,” sister Chloe Bailey gushed. “I miss you both so much.” Singer Kali Uchis added, “Fly like his mami 🤍.”

Bailey hid her pregnancy, welcoming her son in late 2023. She announced Halo’s arrival in January.

“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son,” she captioned a photo of her and Halo holding hands. “Welcome to the world my halo 🥰👼🏽 ✨the world is desperate to know you 😉🤣♥️.”

Related: Halle Bailey and Boyfriend DDG's Relationship Timeline Actress Halle Bailey and rapper Darryl Dwayne “DDG” Grandberry Jr. first met through their respective careers. “I’ve been a fan of his for years,” the Little Mermaid star gushed to Essence in November 2022. “I grew up being on YouTube and would always see the young Black creators and was constantly inspired by them. He […]

Since giving birth, Bailey has shared a number of sweet moments with Halo. In March, she celebrated her 24th birthday by painting mud on herself, Halo and DDG, 26. At the time, she posed in a purple bikini while cradling Halo.