Halle Bailey and DDG are wondering who their son looks more like.

Sharing sweet pictures from their family vacation to Italy, the proud parents revealed baby Halo’s face for the first time via Instagram on Wednesday, July 3.

“Halo’s first time in italy 🤍🌊,” Bailey, 24, captioned a series of photos of her, DDG and Halo posing along a pier.

In the pics, the entire family is dressed immaculately in white and silver. 6-month-old Halo appears to be wearing a Dolce and Gabbana onesie.

DDG, 26, shared his own pictures via Instagram and captioned the post: “la familia ♥️ who halo look like more? 😂”

Bailey announced Halo’s arrival on January 6 in a sweet Instagram post. Despite intense internet speculation, the Little Mermaid star kept her pregnancy quiet until after Halo was born in December 2023.

“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son,” Bailey captioned a photo of her newborn’s tiny hand. “Welcome to the world my halo 🥰👼🏽 ✨the world is desperate to know you 😉🤣♥️.”

At the time, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Bailey kept her pregnancy private to protect Halo.

“Halle told friends it was to protect their baby and relationship from scrutiny, but it was all very strange to those around them, especially when she has had such a huge year in movies,” the source said.

In an acceptance speech at the 2024 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards in March, where she was one of four honorees, Bailey confirmed her decision came from a “place of protection.”

“There was no way in hell I was going to share the biggest joy of my world with anyone. Halo was my gift. He is the greatest blessing, and I had no obligation to expose him, me, or my family to that,” Bailey said, per Billboard. “With the state of the world and the place it is in with men trying to force their will on our bodies, no one on social media, and for damn sure, no one on the planet was going to tell me what to do with my body or what to share with the world.”