Halle Bailey Is Sexy in an Underboob-Baring Neon Green Bikini

Halle Bailey is a bikini babe.

Bailey, 24, showed off her curves in a sexy swimsuit via Instagram on Saturday, August 10. In the snap, she posed in front of a mirror while rocking a neon green triangle top that exposed her underboob. She paired the top with matching bottoms, which included bows at her hips and high-cut legs. Bailey elevated her getup with a long chain necklace attached to a large crystal and a dainty choker featuring her son’s name, Halo, 7, months, whom she shares with boyfriend DDG. She finished the look with a gold bangle and delicate earrings.

For glam, Bailey donned natural makeup featuring extra long lashes and glossy lips. She styled her brunette hair in braids that cascaded to her thighs.

“want me ft. me out now💋,” she captioned the post, promoting her latest song. “my sister is an icon @chloebailey , everyone go stream trouble in paradise ♥️.”

Related: Halle Bailey’s Style Evolution: Her Best Looks Halle Bailey is a Hollywood It Girl. The singer and actress — who happens to be a protégé of the one and only Beyoncé — has proven to be a fashionable force on the red carpet while promoting her big screen projects, including the Little Mermaid in May 2023. Throughout film’s press tour, which saw […]

This isn’t the first sexy bikini moment Bailey has had this summer. Earlier this month, she shared a clip of herself strumming a guitar and singing while rocking a halter top featuring red roses and vibrant straps.

In July, she wowed in an itty-bitty swimsuit featuring a tan crochet top accentuated with pearl embellishments on the straps and cups. The Little Mermaid star matched the top with tan bottoms featuring a cheeky silhouette and glittery fabric. Bailey accessorized with clear hoop earrings, gold rings and long red nails.

Her makeup consisted of filled-in eyebrows, soft eyeshadow, long lashes and glossy lips.

Related: See the Sexiest Celebrity Bikini Moments of 2024 From itty-bitty bottoms to designer tops, stars can’t stop showing off their curves in bikinis. Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber kicked off 2024 with sizzling snaps from their tropical getaway together, proving that even in January they can pull off a two-piece. Jenner, for her part, got cheeky in a ruffled set featuring a triangle […]

That same month, she soaked up the sun while wearing a navy blue bikini top complete with white stars. At the time, she kept warm by wearing a wetsuit. Her hair was tied into a ponytail while she enjoyed a boat ride.

“Swimming in another ocean 🌊💕,” she captioned the post.