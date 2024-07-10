Halle Bailey Soaks up the Sun in an Itty-Bitty Crochet Bikini

Halle Bailey is making summer even hotter.

Bailey, 24, showed off her toned figure while posing in a bikini via Instagram on Tuesday, July 9. The singer rocked a tan crochet triangle top — that exposed her under and side boob — featuring pearl embellishments on the straps and glittery string bottoms. While lounging poolside, the Little Mermaid actress accessorized with gold rings, long red nails and clear hoop earrings.

For glam, she donned a full beat including manicured eyebrows, soft eyeshadow, long lashes, highlighted cheeks and lined lips. She wore her long brunette hair down.

“Living my life like it’s golden ✨,” she captioned the post, seemingly quoting singer Jill Scott.

This isn’t the first bikini snap Bailey has blessed Us with. In April, she sported a nude swimsuit while taking mirror selfies. Her two-piece featured a triangle top complete with dainty hoop enclosures and high-cut bottoms. Bailey elevated her swimwear with a silver anklet and a dainty necklace. She added a pop of color to her look with a vibrant tie-dye manicure.

One month prior, Bailey celebrated her 24th birthday by taking a beachy getaway with boyfriend DDG and son Halo, 6 months. During her trip, Bailey and DDG, 26, covered themselves with mud while lounging by a river.

Related: See the Sexiest Celebrity Bikini Moments of 2024 From itty-bitty bottoms to designer tops, stars can’t stop showing off their curves in bikinis. Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber kicked off 2024 with sizzling snaps from their tropical getaway together, proving that even in January they can pull off a two-piece. Jenner, for her part, got cheeky in a ruffled set featuring a triangle […]

Bailey, for her part, rocked a glittery purple balconette bikini top and matching bottoms, while DDG opted for patchwork swim trunks.

Elsewhere during her vacation, Bailey showed off her postpartum body in a cheeky yellow two-piece while relaxing on a boat. She kneeled down in the piece and smiled for the camera as the sun set behind her.

Related: Halle Bailey’s Style Evolution: Her Best Looks Halle Bailey is a Hollywood It Girl. The singer and actress — who happens to be a protégé of the one and only Beyoncé — has proven to be a fashionable force on the red carpet while promoting her big screen projects, including the Little Mermaid in May 2023. Throughout film’s press tour, which saw […]

After keeping her pregnancy a secret, Bailey announced the birth of her son via Instagram in January.

“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son,” she captioned a post of her holding Halo’s hand. “Welcome to the world my halo 🥰👼🏽 ✨the world is desperate to know you 😉🤣♥️.”