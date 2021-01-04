What a way to kick off the new year! Halsey is dropping her first, very-own makeup collection that’s pushing to challenge beauty industry norms.

On Monday, January 4, the 26-year-old posted a series of tweets announcing her beauty line About-Face. “Many of you know I’ve done my own makeup for a long time,” she wrote in one pinned to the top of her feed. “I believe makeup is about feeling cool, not looking perfect.”

The collection, which is available for pre-order right now, is launching with three specific ranges: Light Lock, Matte and Shadowstick. While Light Lock is all about enhancing a glow through highlighters and lip gloss, Matte houses products with a velvety, smooth texture. This includes Paint-It Lip Colors, Lip Pencils and Eye Paint. As for the Shadowsticks, it’s a multitasking crayon shadow and eyeliner in hues like white, teal and black.

Price points range from $14 for a blending tool to $32 for the Light Lock Highlight Fluid, with products set to officially drop on January 25 at aboutface.com.

In the press release from the brand, she further dives into this idea of challenging the typical expectations within the beauty industry to find a more authentic and unique sense of self-expression.

“Makeup is an art and art is about happy accidents, not any one ideal of perfection,” she said in a statement. “I always feel the most free when I am creating looks without following the rules. The beautyindustry has norms, but I want to encourage people to challenge those standards and allow for things to be imperfect and fun!”

When speaking with Byrdie, the “Without Me” singer further shared details on why she’s always been drawn to makeup and has continued to do her own throughout her impressive career. “I was an art student, so I paint and I still paint,” she told the online publication. “Makeup has always been something I’ve just been naturally drawn to because I’m very dextrous with a brush and I know a lot about color.”

But the need to do her own makeup was also due to budget restrictions when she was “really, really broke” and her label wasn’t able to cover her wardrobe costs. However, once she started to make a big name for herself, she came to love creating her own look.

“Here’s the thing —I’ m a musician, so I’m supposed to look like me,” she said. “People feel connected to you, and they feel like they know you. You want to look like yourself, not look like someone else. And getting to sit down with your face every day and get to know it and what you look like…it definitely helps with your sense of identity, and makes you feel more accepting.”

