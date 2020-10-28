Sam Smith Reveals They Underwent Hair Transplant Surgery

Keeping it real. Sam Smith opens up about his hair struggles and the singer, who identifies as “they” is not ashamed.

On Tuesday, October 27, the 28-year-old spoke about some beauty secrets in a video with Vogue, revealing that they had hair transplant surgery.

“My hair … it’s been a touchy place for me,” the “Stay With Man” singer said in the clip. “I haven’t actually spoken about this before, so I’m gonna speak about it because I don’t actually feel like I have anything to hide.”

They continued, “I have had hair transplant surgery.” The decision to do it came after two years of struggling with their hairline and a hairdresser recommended it. “How stunning is it?”

That it is! And to give it just the right bit style, Smith applied a dollop of Shu Uemura’s finishing cream.

“It’s nice to have hair, but also if I was bald I would still own it, too,” they added. “Because bald is beautiful.”

Their locks aren’t the only thing they opened up about in Tuesday’s video. The London native also said that after coming out at 10-years-old, they started questioning their gender around 14, 15. “[I] started to really want to express myself in ways that I felt like I had to as a form of survival, to be honest and makeup for me was the way to do that,” Smith said.

The English singer went on to recall an experience feeling left out in a MAC makeup store. That is, until they met someone named Narisa who taught Smith the impact of makeup. “It doesn’t matter whatever gender you are it’s a form of expression and it feels nice. It’s the poster of your life, really, every single day when you meet people.”

As they got older, they said that makeup was the perfect way to express their gender. “Last year, when I changed my pronouns and really spoke out about my gender expression and my gender fluidity, I started falling in love with makeup all over again.”

