Gwen Stefani Brings Back Her '90s Punk Pink Hair

Throwback girl! Gwen Stefani channeled her ‘90s self and is bringing back her iconic pink hair.

On Wednesday, October 7, the 51-year-old was seen rocking a bright pink streak in her hair while on set for a photo shoot in Calabasas. The former No Doubt front woman posed in a pair of animal print cut-off shorts with a black tank and a R13 fringed cargo jacket. She topped the whole look off with a pair of $5,040 embellished cowboy boots by Philipp Plein.

Though it didn’t stick around for more than a year, the epic neon pink ‘do was formative to the cool-girl’s edgy image. When talking with Vogue last year, the songstress revealed that the hue was a result of a breakup.

“It’s so true: If you go through a breakup or a really big change in your life, sometimes you go ahead and change your hair to try to, I don’t know, wash whatever feelings those are out of your hair,” she said in a video. “I was really confused at this time. I was 29 years old. I was really confused about my relationship. I didn’t know who I was. I had come off a long long tour. I had gotten famous. I got to buy a house. I got to move out of my parent’s house. So much had happened.”

While navigating all of this, she turned to Manic Panic for a bit of relief. “I didn’t have any budgets. I didn’t have a stylist… I wanted my hair like cotton candy light hair. I had this vision of what I wanted and I ended up with fuchsia pink hair for like a year.”

It seems that the style is coming back on trend again. After all, Stefani isn’t the only A-lister who’s recently stepped out with this bright new color. Ashley Benson was seen leaving the Mèche Salon in Beverly Hills on Thursday, October 8, with chunky pink highlights.

