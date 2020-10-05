Spice Up Your Life With Victoria Beckham Beauty's New Posh Lipstick Collection

Calling all Spice Girls fans! Victoria Beckham just dropped a Posh Lipstick collection that’s guaranteed to satisfy your ’90s beauty dreams!

On Saturday, October 3, Victoria Beckham Beauty announced it latest line, featuring nine different lippies with muted hues that are a nostalgic nod to the ‘90s. And who wouldn’t want to emulate Posh Spice circa 1997?

“I am excited to celebrate Posh with the launch of Posh Lipstick,” the 46-year-old founder said in a statement from the brand.

“It is deeply personal for me, because lipstick has always given me confidence when I needed it and extra spice when I already had it.”

She continued to explain, “Each shade is inspired by a specific memory, and whilst the moments may have been my own, the energy and emotion is shared by us all.”

These pigmented finishes deliver a subtle shine that reveal healthy, happy lips. The two brightest colors are Play, a berry-hued lippie, and Pop, a cherry red that will amplify any look. You can also go full ‘90s with a deep copper brown called Fringe.

But it’s not just about colors that look incredible — they feel incredible, too! “I knew that I wanted something with a soft, buttery texture that looks great with just one swipe,” she said in the statement. Packed with soothing, nourishing oils like coconut and avocado, the formula seamlessly glides on and hydrates the lips. And with the chapped, colder months fast approaching, it’s the perfect time to pick up this $38 lipstick.

According to the press release, this launch was a must-have from the very start of Victoria Beckham Beauty. “A lipstick collection was on the agenda from day one and we’ve spent this time creating the perfect formula and shades,” she said. “Posh is luxe on your lips, feels great in your palm and looks beautiful coming out of your handbag.”

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)