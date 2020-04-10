Reese Witherspoon was a total ‘90s babe. Coming up as a young starlet, the Cruel Intentions actress totally nailed all of the decade’s trends, but there was one, in particular, that was her favorite.

On Thursday, April 9, the 44-year-old shared a throwback of herself wearing dark lipstick, skinny brows and bobby-pinned feathery hair. “There’s a lot to unpack here,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “I mean…what is happening with my hair?🤣”

However, she also noted, “But most importantly… who else enjoyed this 90’s brown lipstick trend?”

This is a change of tune from the Big Little Lies producer. After all, in April 2019, she told Allure that along with over-plucked brows — “in the ’90s, we plucked our brows really thin” — she also regretted the unflattering dark lipstick trend. “It looked terrible and it was immortalized on my driver’s license photo when I was 16 years old.”

Fellow A-listers chimed in on the comments. “This is every 90’s trend wrapped up in one photo,” Little Fires Everywhere co-star Kerry Washington wrote. “Omg STOP!!! SO IMPORTANT!!!!” Zoe Kravitz wrote, while Natalie Portman simply commented, “cutest.”

Olivia Wilde claimed she was inspired by this style at the time. “I remember trying HARD to copy this look at-home and it,” she wrote. “Didn’t work out well.” However, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan thinks it should make a comeback. “Honestly, I vote we bring back this hair.”

Then there were a couple of fellow babes of the decade that also shared their go-to lip hues during the time. “I did… warm autumn colors 🍁” revealed Jennifer Lopez, while Gwyneth Paltrow got specific. “Toast of New York by revlon. Spice lipliner by MAC,” she wrote.

January Jones was influenced by Witherspoon’s TBT so much, she posted her own. “Late 90’s throwback inspired by @reesewitherspoon,” she wrote in the caption alongside an old picture of her wearing pigtail braids, charcoal eye makeup, a red lip and thin brows. “I’m really feeling this look and vibe rn 🖤 (so grateful my brows grew back).”

