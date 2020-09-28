Rihanna Claps Back at a Fan Over SPF: ‘It’s the Ignorance for Me’

SPF warrior! Rihanna is shutting down skincare haters in the name of sun safety.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, September 27, the 32-year-old Fenty founder shared a picture of herself rocking a lacy bra, a bucket hat and two swipes of cream on her cheeks. “Just protecting my melanin while they try to eradicate it! @fentyskin #FentySkinStartRs mini gang,” she captioned the snap.

When one user commented, “It’s winter now,” suggesting that sunscreen is unnecessary, RiRi clapped back. “It’s the ignorance for me,” the A-lister snappily replied. “You gon have wrinkles if you think spf seasonal! But continue.”

As it turns out, the “Umbrella” singer has been working hard to change the messaging around sunscreen as she continues to expand her brand.

“Growing up on an island, you’re exposed to the sun every day. So you always thought that SPF was a tourist thing, and especially not for Black people,” she told Yahoo! in July. “I have learned the hard way, because over time the sun wasn’t that kind to my skin and my skin was not that resilient. So I started to have hyperpigmentation in certain areas.”

So when she launched Fenty Skin, the Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen was a must-have staple. “Whether it’s hot or a grey, winter cold day, those UV rays are always out. I think the biggest misconception with SPF, in particular, is that Black people don’t need it,” she continued. “And as a woman of color, I am here to say that’s a lie. We need it and we need it every day.”

You can pick up the complexion savior for $35 at fentybeauty.com. “I wanted to create a moisturizer with SPF that was totally invisible — that means no chalky residue and no flashback,” the performer explained when it launched earlier this year. “We created this pink hue that works on all skin tones allowing it to blend in effortlessly and leave a healthy glow on skin.”

Other Fenty Skin products available are the Total Cleans’r Remove-It-All Cleanser ($25) and Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum ($28). If you’re not ready to make the commitment, you can shop a mini set that includes all three goodies for just $40.

