Now or never! Halsey just dropped a limited-edition bag of her favorite beauty products with Ipsy. And if history is any indication, you’re going to want to press the add to cart button, STAT.

Ipsy, who previously sold out of their Glam Bag X collabs with Khloé Kardashian and Patrick Ta, released their collaboration with the 26-year-old singer on Tuesday, June 8, with a ship date in August.

Given that Halsey, who is the founder of her own beauty brand about-face, is a makeup mastermind (seriously, check out her Instagram!) the match-up couldn’t make more sense.

“I am so excited to share my Glam Bag X collection. I’ve been a makeup junkie since I was a teenager, always grabbing and experimenting with whatever product I could get my hands on,” the Manic singer said in a press release.

Like a true beauty lover, she admits to having played around with her fair share of products and looks, from “drugstore to designer, neutral and natural to experimental and avant-garde.”

“I took this mix and match approach to curating my Glam Bag X collection so I can confidently say there’s something in it for everyone. You can do your basic glow, everyday face, take really amazing care of your skin and you can play up your adventurous side experimenting with high-impact color.”

While you can sign up for the Glam Bag X right now, what’s inside is pretty under wraps at the moment. As for what we do know? You’ll get 8 full-size products worth $500 for just $55!

And all the makeup, skincare and haircare were “hand-picked” by the star. Some of the brands included are Fenty Beauty, Tatcha, Herbivore Botanicals, Glow Recipe and beautyblender. She’s also tossing in two “must-have” products from about-face!

The “Be Kind” singer, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin, took to Instagram to announce her collaboration, showing off a gradient cut crease.

“The rumors are true! My @ipsy Glam Bag X is coming in August. I truly adore the mix of everyday staples and vibrant pops, I hope they help your beauty skills take flight 🦋,” she captioned her post.

A quick look at the comments section, and it’s clear that the star’s 24.6 million Instagram followers can’t wait to get their hands on the collection.

“I will be splurging for this,” one fan wrote. Another added: Can’t wait to get it omg!!!”

To register, sign up for either Glam Bag or Glam Bag Plus at ipsy.com/glambagx.