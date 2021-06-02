Party pics! Halsey celebrated their first child’s upcoming arrival with a baby shower on Tuesday, June 1.

The pregnant singer’s guests decorated white bibs for the little one with pom-pom balls and puffy stickers. The Grammy nominee, 26, showed a few off on their Instagram Story. One read “Phrog” with a matching sticker, while two more showed a lion and read “I’m Baby” and “Demon.”

The songwriter went on to share Polaroid pictures taken at the outdoor baby bash. The photos were scattered over a copy of Where the Wild Things Are.

The I Would Leave Me If I Could author announced in January that they are pregnant, writing via Instagram at the time: “Surprise.” The New Jersey native went on to tweet that their pregnancy was “100 percent planned.” They explained, “I tried very hard for my bb. But I would be happy even if it were another way.”

The “Bad at Love” singer has previously struggled with their fertility, which led them to freeze their eggs at age 23.

“Doing ovarian reserve is important for me, because I’m fortunate enough to have that as an option, and I need to be aggressive about protecting my fertility [and] about protecting myself,” the poet said during an April 2018 appearance on The Doctors. “Reproductive illness is so frustrating because it can really make you feel like less of a woman. You don’t feel sexy, you don’t feel proud, and you don’t feel like there’s much hope, so taking these measures to make sure that I get to have a hopefully bright future and achieve the things that I want to achieve by doing the ovarian reserve is really important.”

Halsey released a song two years later called “More,” a tribute to the child they wished to have. “They told me it’s useless, there’s no hope in store / But somehow I just want you more,” they sang. “Feeling so incomplete / Wonder will we ever meet? / And would you know it right away / How hard I try to see your face? / And when you decide it’s your time to arrive / I’ve loved you for all of my life / And nothing could stop me from giving a try.”

In February of that same year, Halsey told The Guardian that parenthood was “looking like something that’s gonna happen for” them. They gushed, “It’s a miracle.”