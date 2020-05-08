Hannah Brown is just like Us and has struggled with clear skin the Bachelor star recently opened up about how acne impacted her self-confidence.

When appearing on Marie Claire‘s digital series Masked and Answered, the former Bachelorette revealed that she knows what it’s like to not feel good about your skin.

Stars Without Makeup: See Stars Going Makeup-Free and Loving It!

“I feel the most beautiful when I have clear skin and I can feel confident walking around being my most natural, true self,” the 25-year-old said. “I know what it’s like to have really bad skin and I had that time in my life where I felt like I was wearing a mask and it was truly one of the hardest things that I’ve gone through personally for my self-confidence.”

However, she continued that this experience has taught her to appreciate her complexion when it’s nice and smooth. “I just try to be really grateful for when I do have those moments when my skin is clear.”

Best of Beauty: These Are the Top Hair, Makeup and Skincare Products of 2020 … So Far

The former Miss Alabama went on to break down her current skincare regimen, which includes a variety of ultra-hydrating products. Besides Glossier’s Moisturizing Moon Mask and Skyn Iceland’s Hydro Cool Brightening Face Mask, she also moisturizes with Skinceuticals Hydrating B5 Gel. And for her eyes, she relies on Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels. “My eyes can look really tired when it’s been a long day, and these are like automatic fillers under your eyes,” she explained.

To remove her makeup, she depends on Simple Cleansing Wipes and to treat her lips before bed, she applies Hourglass’ Lip Oil.

But possibly the most important part of her routine is treating herself every now and again to a nice bath. “When I’m home in Alabama, my mom and dad have this great tub that overlooks our land. I just sit in the tub and soak,” she says. “I love when I take a moment to light a few candles and chill out by myself. I’ll Put on some Norah Jones and just let myself relax.”

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)